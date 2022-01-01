Of the days I should wait

Kick touches exposed my waves,

Oh river! And your bank, I bank moments.

Two friends of mine at a time joined,

First kick without bothering, second to repeat

Third to tell you river-

Time not spells wait, stream not spells

Rhythm legs, rhythm hits, and my relief sound bells!

Is freedom running of a child or borders you break?

As it I cross you, you cross beside,

Thoughts hunt, those rise, though they try, I to awake.



Oh bank! The lost seat,

I drown deep in hassle. Day dreams the demotion.

Is this prime to frame promotions or carry one's selection?



Kick touches break songs like you check your clam

Old river, your bank, I should wait as to rich lonely album!