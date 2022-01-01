You got to be upset these days,

Know that, there is no point for you

To think of a situation that won't happen.



Your body is craving for rest,

Your mind needs some peace.

So now close your eyes,

Let your heart stop from being broken.



Let it take you to the world of quietness

To the world of repose

That gives a break from weeping again.



You had enough,

So rather than violating your spirit,

Make it your extreme weapon.



Never think of slumbering forever.

Let this fancy refresh your mind & soul,

and create a fresh vibe after you are awoken.









