Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 January, 2022, 11:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

An uncertain dream

Published : Saturday, 1 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Fariah Binte Khaled

Torn clothes, soiled heart
Heart-wrenching cries and gun fires
Leaving motherland with loads of agonizing pain
Wishing our pain to turn in showers of colourful dreams.

Extremes stop our education
Now we are bound to leave our nation
Don't let politics to play with religion
Our motherland is safe with peace and reason

No great man did ever wish to leave his nation
War that exists between good and evil
Spread over the world in the name of religion
This flight from above explains the uncertain future.
In the name of religion, none can control us either.

This destroyed land at the hands of extremes
Can't see our country to spark in green
Girls with books are speechless
Now they might be deprived of their rights.

Return to the motherland is a question
How the authority rules, is a matter of wonder
Our flee won't justify the
Injustice that befallen upon us.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Of the days I should wait
Slumber
Hope for the New Year
An uncertain dream
Said For
The Little New Year
The car I’d like to own
Five poems on Christmas


Latest News
Turkey's lira logs worst year in two decades under Erdogan
12 killed in India shrine stampede
Euro marks 20 eventful years
Sky lanterns trigger fire at seven places in Dhaka
Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV
Nation welcomes New Year 2022
Jaya Ahsan becomes UNDP goodwill ambassador
Bangladesh’s economy was able to rebound in 2021: Experts
Hasan asks whether BNP wants right to burn properties
Look to the future, stay focused: Xi Jinping tells China in New Year address
Most Read News
Look to the future, stay focused: Xi Jinping tells China in New Year address
80 victims of extrajudicial killings in 2021: ASK
Record 93.58pc pass SSC, equivalent exams
Covid positivity rate rises to 2.74%, 2 more die
BNP has no success as political party: Quader
Chelsea to go ahead despite virus cases: Jurgen Klopp
Hasan asks whether BNP wants right to burn properties
World rings in New Year under Covid cloud
Bangladesh’s economy was able to rebound in 2021: Experts
World to ring in New Year under Covid cloud
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft