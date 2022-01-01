An uncertain dream

Torn clothes, soiled heart

Heart-wrenching cries and gun fires

Leaving motherland with loads of agonizing pain

Wishing our pain to turn in showers of colourful dreams.



Extremes stop our education

Now we are bound to leave our nation

Don't let politics to play with religion

Our motherland is safe with peace and reason



No great man did ever wish to leave his nation

War that exists between good and evil

Spread over the world in the name of religion

This flight from above explains the uncertain future.

In the name of religion, none can control us either.



This destroyed land at the hands of extremes

Can't see our country to spark in green

Girls with books are speechless

Now they might be deprived of their rights.



Return to the motherland is a question

How the authority rules, is a matter of wonder

Our flee won't justify the

Injustice that befallen upon us.







