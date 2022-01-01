|
An uncertain dream
Torn clothes, soiled heart
Heart-wrenching cries and gun fires
Leaving motherland with loads of agonizing pain
Wishing our pain to turn in showers of colourful dreams.
Extremes stop our education
Now we are bound to leave our nation
Don't let politics to play with religion
Our motherland is safe with peace and reason
No great man did ever wish to leave his nation
War that exists between good and evil
Spread over the world in the name of religion
This flight from above explains the uncertain future.
In the name of religion, none can control us either.
This destroyed land at the hands of extremes
Can't see our country to spark in green
Girls with books are speechless
Now they might be deprived of their rights.
Return to the motherland is a question
How the authority rules, is a matter of wonder
Our flee won't justify the
Injustice that befallen upon us.