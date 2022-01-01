Video
Said For

Published : Saturday, 1 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Shams Monower

Pack a punch, living for tomorrow is what they call life. Passage of time trapped in a narrative is what we call a year. Very soon we are about to embrace a leap into another fresh timeless count feeling lucky enough. Joy eclipsed through lucky overtime is enough to declare witty luck. As we declare luck as priceless fortune in this Pandemic is no other than unexpected change undermined. Nature's follies in a wholesome retract everywhere there is life or mankind has been enough to undermine human might. Indeed taken for a ride millions have perished in these trying times. Unlike no other siege present Pandemic has taken over and blemished all rights of surviving. As helpless as animals kill to feed them Covid-19 has proven to us collectively all signs of helplessness in a brutal explanation of human might.

Changing factors in no other time left behind seems to be helpless in modern times. All hue and cry order of the days we are leaving behind collectively only proves cards were not played right .Nature's wrath as I prefer to spell it right sensitively gripping over sense of loss ambiguity associated with loss of life, economic hardship, trials of survival forcing many to bow to change like never before where methods to fight this deadly virus is a precedence. Gone are arrogance of might ready to face unprecedented threat at any given time.

Looking back to this year left behind loss has taken over gain. Timely loss of the system populations considered as thrive was forced to change way and way again. The dead seem lucky than the ones who are still fighting the fight. Millions forced to formulate efforts to just live, succumb to ever changing ways of survival bitterly exposed to uncertainty in daily and national aspects know the pang.

Remembering all the lockdowns for stints where opportunities prohibited normal outings nature seemed to have gone back to medieval times never witnessed before. Fresh air subtle green, open welcoming spots proved how much we took god given preferences a fair right.

As many lost their lives, poverty, diminishing advances, social norms, healthy trials of a fulfillment through hard work and sacrifice to excel - bringing about change - lifting human morale to stand out developed etc all paid price.

Not so lucky fighting fights collectively or individually proving peoples will to experiment just to save lives is also short of ample research in such a short time. Credit must be given to research fighting Covid-19 and trials of curing at full swing are concurrently ready to suffice. Much more remedies are making way to extinguishing probabilities of Infection. Even the ones who lost lives are the unlucky as there near and dear ones fell prey and disillusioned morale.

Said and done let us embrace the New Year with a open as very near past has paved to new horizons and signs of a very changing future eclipsing to improvement and disdain. Best way let the powerful abandon egos , pray to the lord , fight collectively handsomely declare and proclaim mankind is helpless in this new fight .Addressing this fact of life clearly defined as a evil Pandemic for the time being follow ways believe in true experts forever shun ego's , hand in hand help fellow survivors formulating just fights of survival.

Decisions of the power hungry should usher a new year in a new stance funding a ever changing world, usher ways signifying rights of survival as a much required call of the hour making all unite. Ever changing illness is what all should pray to and sacrifice,

Happy New Year...


