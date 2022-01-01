Tutu & Mandela: sometimes at odds, united against apartheid

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 31: Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela forged a lifelong bond fighting together to end apartheid in South Africa, even if the two icons did not always agree. Tutu's death on Sunday at 90 plunged South Africa into mourning, eight years after the country lost Mandela, its iconic first black president, following a long battle with illness.

The two men differed in many aspects from stature to tactics, but both separately became Nobel Peace laureates for their roles in ending white-majority rule. "They had a complex relationship based on a similar sense of justice and a true friendship that allowed them to disagree on many things," said political analyst William Gumede.

Tutu, a short and charming Anglican clergyman committed to non-violence, used his religious robes as a shield against the apartheid regime. Mandela, a tower of calm strength 13 years his senior, instead turned to armed struggle against the country's rulers, becoming South Africa's "public enemy number one".

Both men at different points in their lives lived a stone's throw away from each other on the same street in Johannesburg's Soweto township. But they did not meet until they were adults, when Mandela was asked to judge a debate competition in which Tutu was participating before the activist stood trial for treason and sabotage in 1963 and was handed a life sentence. -AFP



