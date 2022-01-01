Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 January, 2022, 11:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Tutu & Mandela: sometimes at odds, united against apartheid

Published : Saturday, 1 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 31: Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela forged a lifelong bond fighting together to end apartheid in South Africa, even if the two icons did not always agree. Tutu's death on Sunday at 90 plunged South Africa into mourning, eight years after the country lost Mandela, its iconic first black president, following a long battle with illness.
The two men differed in many aspects from stature to tactics, but both separately became Nobel Peace laureates for their roles in ending white-majority rule. "They had a complex relationship based on a similar sense of justice and a true friendship that allowed them to disagree on many things," said political analyst William Gumede.
Tutu, a short and charming Anglican clergyman committed to non-violence, used his religious robes as a shield against the apartheid regime. Mandela, a tower of calm strength 13 years his senior, instead turned to armed struggle against the country's rulers, becoming South Africa's "public enemy number one".
Both men at different points in their lives lived a stone's throw away from each other on the same street in Johannesburg's Soweto township. But they did not meet until they were adults, when Mandela was asked to judge a debate competition in which Tutu was participating before the activist stood trial for treason and sabotage in 1963 and was handed a life sentence.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
News
Tutu & Mandela: sometimes at odds, united against apartheid
Hopes and fears of ‘Israelisation’ in occupied Golan
2021: A year of space tourism, flights on Mars, China’s rise
India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021
Six key events in 2022
Tech 2022 trends: Meatless meat, Web 3.0, Big Tech battles
Biden and Putin: No love lost


Latest News
Turkey's lira logs worst year in two decades under Erdogan
12 killed in India shrine stampede
Euro marks 20 eventful years
Sky lanterns trigger fire at seven places in Dhaka
Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV
Nation welcomes New Year 2022
Jaya Ahsan becomes UNDP goodwill ambassador
Bangladesh’s economy was able to rebound in 2021: Experts
Hasan asks whether BNP wants right to burn properties
Look to the future, stay focused: Xi Jinping tells China in New Year address
Most Read News
Look to the future, stay focused: Xi Jinping tells China in New Year address
80 victims of extrajudicial killings in 2021: ASK
Record 93.58pc pass SSC, equivalent exams
Covid positivity rate rises to 2.74%, 2 more die
BNP has no success as political party: Quader
Chelsea to go ahead despite virus cases: Jurgen Klopp
Hasan asks whether BNP wants right to burn properties
World rings in New Year under Covid cloud
Bangladesh’s economy was able to rebound in 2021: Experts
World to ring in New Year under Covid cloud
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft