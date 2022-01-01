Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 January, 2022, 11:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Hopes and fears of ‘Israelisation’ in occupied Golan

Published : Saturday, 1 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

GOLAN HEIGHTS, Dec 31: Bulldozers in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights are clearing the ground for middle-class neighbourhoods, part of a plan to dramatically expand Jewish settlements on land still home to thousands of Syrians.
Israel's government on Sunday approved a one-billion-shekel ($320-million) five-year plan to double the Jewish settler population of the Golan Heights, a strategic area that Israel seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War.
Under the plan, more than 10,000 new homes are to be built -- a third of them earmarked for the Jewish settlement of Katsrin.
"In 20 to 30 years, Katsrin will grow from a population of 9,000 to a population of 50,000 to 60,000," said its mayor, Dimi Apartzev.
The new buildings are attracting Jewish settlers from across Israel -- many motivated by the offer of affordable housing rather than political ideology.
"After years of civil war in Syria, everyone knows that the Golan Heights is quiet, green and blossoming," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the unveiling of the plan, which still needs cabinet approval. "The Golan Heights is a wonderful option for people who work from home and prefer clean air, space and quality of life."
- Identity crisis -
Israel annexed the territory on December 14, 1981, in a move not recognised by most of the international community.
Bennett vowed this was the "moment" to settle the Golan Heights, citing the 2019 recognition of Israeli sovereignty by then US president Donald Trump, and stating his successor Joe Biden's administration had "made it clear that there is no change in policy".
At least 25,000 Israeli settlers live in the Golan Heights, along with at least 23,000 Druze who remained on the land after Israel captured it.
The majority of the Golan's Druze -- who traditionally follow an offshoot of Shiite Islam -- still consider themselves Syrian. Most do not hold Israeli citizenship.
"Today, for the first time, the number of settlers is larger than the number of (Druze) residents," said Nazih Brek, an urban planner at Al-Marsad, an Arab human rights organisation in the Golan documenting the Israeli occupation.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
News
Tutu & Mandela: sometimes at odds, united against apartheid
Hopes and fears of ‘Israelisation’ in occupied Golan
2021: A year of space tourism, flights on Mars, China’s rise
India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021
Six key events in 2022
Tech 2022 trends: Meatless meat, Web 3.0, Big Tech battles
Biden and Putin: No love lost


Latest News
Turkey's lira logs worst year in two decades under Erdogan
12 killed in India shrine stampede
Euro marks 20 eventful years
Sky lanterns trigger fire at seven places in Dhaka
Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV
Nation welcomes New Year 2022
Jaya Ahsan becomes UNDP goodwill ambassador
Bangladesh’s economy was able to rebound in 2021: Experts
Hasan asks whether BNP wants right to burn properties
Look to the future, stay focused: Xi Jinping tells China in New Year address
Most Read News
Look to the future, stay focused: Xi Jinping tells China in New Year address
80 victims of extrajudicial killings in 2021: ASK
Record 93.58pc pass SSC, equivalent exams
Covid positivity rate rises to 2.74%, 2 more die
BNP has no success as political party: Quader
Chelsea to go ahead despite virus cases: Jurgen Klopp
Hasan asks whether BNP wants right to burn properties
World rings in New Year under Covid cloud
Bangladesh’s economy was able to rebound in 2021: Experts
World to ring in New Year under Covid cloud
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft