Hopes and fears of ‘Israelisation’ in occupied Golan

GOLAN HEIGHTS, Dec 31: Bulldozers in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights are clearing the ground for middle-class neighbourhoods, part of a plan to dramatically expand Jewish settlements on land still home to thousands of Syrians.

Israel's government on Sunday approved a one-billion-shekel ($320-million) five-year plan to double the Jewish settler population of the Golan Heights, a strategic area that Israel seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Under the plan, more than 10,000 new homes are to be built -- a third of them earmarked for the Jewish settlement of Katsrin.

"In 20 to 30 years, Katsrin will grow from a population of 9,000 to a population of 50,000 to 60,000," said its mayor, Dimi Apartzev.

The new buildings are attracting Jewish settlers from across Israel -- many motivated by the offer of affordable housing rather than political ideology.

"After years of civil war in Syria, everyone knows that the Golan Heights is quiet, green and blossoming," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the unveiling of the plan, which still needs cabinet approval. "The Golan Heights is a wonderful option for people who work from home and prefer clean air, space and quality of life."

- Identity crisis -

Israel annexed the territory on December 14, 1981, in a move not recognised by most of the international community.

Bennett vowed this was the "moment" to settle the Golan Heights, citing the 2019 recognition of Israeli sovereignty by then US president Donald Trump, and stating his successor Joe Biden's administration had "made it clear that there is no change in policy".

At least 25,000 Israeli settlers live in the Golan Heights, along with at least 23,000 Druze who remained on the land after Israel captured it.

The majority of the Golan's Druze -- who traditionally follow an offshoot of Shiite Islam -- still consider themselves Syrian. Most do not hold Israeli citizenship.

"Today, for the first time, the number of settlers is larger than the number of (Druze) residents," said Nazih Brek, an urban planner at Al-Marsad, an Arab human rights organisation in the Golan documenting the Israeli occupation. -AFP







