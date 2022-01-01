Video
Saturday, 1 January, 2022
India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021

Published : Saturday, 1 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Dec 31: India's tiger conservation body said 126 of the endangered big cats died in 2021, the most since it began compiling data a decade ago. The previous highest number of deaths per year before the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) began compiling data in 2012 was in 2016, when 121 perished.
India is home to around 75 percent of the world's tigers.  It is believed there were around 40,000 tigers at the time of independence in 1947 but hunting and habitat loss has slashed the population to dangerously low levels. In 2010, India and 12 other countries signed an agreement to double tiger numbers by 2022.
Last year, the government announced that it had reached the target ahead of schedule, with an estimated 2,967 tigers in 2018 versus a record low of 1,411 in 2006. The number is still lower than 2002 when the tiger population stood at around 3,700 but Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed it as a "historic" achievement. The 2018 data may have been partly down to the survey size, however, which used an unprecedented number of camera traps to identify individual tigers using stripe pattern recognition software.
Over the past decade the biggest reason for deaths recorded by the NTCA was "natural causes", but many also fell victim to poachers and "human-animal conflict".
Human encroachment on tiger habitats has increased in recent decades in the country of 1.3 billion people.     -AFP


