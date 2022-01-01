Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 January, 2022, 11:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Tech 2022 trends: Meatless meat, Web 3.0, Big Tech battles

Published : Saturday, 1 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

WASHINGTON, Dec 31: After a year that made the terms WFH (work from home) and metaverse instantly recognizable for many people, there are a new set of technological trends headed this way for 2022.
- Meatless meat -
Meat alternatives have become common in an increasing number of US households, thanks in part to Beyond Meat and Impossible Food plant-based products that come far closer to the texture and flavor of beef or pork. As the products have improved and the prices edged downward, demand has been boosted by concern about the environment: raising animals for food is responsible for a whopping 14.5 percent of human-linked greenhouse gas emissions, according to UN data.
The global market for plant-based meats is expected to be worth $35 billion in 2027 -- up from $13.5 billion in 2020, thanks in part to expansion beyond the United States, according to a report from Research and Markets. "2022 will be the crowning year of food made from plant-based proteins," said David Bchiri, president of US consulting firm Fabernovel. "The products are mature and good. They're going to become mainstream."
- 'Web 3.0' and crypto -
The internet's first phase was the creation of websites and blogs, which allowed the emergence of companies like Yahoo, eBay and Amazon. The next iteration was Web 2.0, defined by social media and user generated content on sites like Facebook and YouTube. These platforms "get the money and control it, they let you on their platform," summarized Benedict Evans, an independent analyst specializing in Silicon Valley.
So, is Web 3.0 coming? In this iteration, "users, creators and developers would have stakes and votes" in a platform in much the way a cooperative works, Evans said on his "Another Podcast." Such a revolutionary step could be made possible by blockchain technology, where computer programs run on networks of thousands or millions of computers.
So far, blockchain has enabled the rise of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, and more recently, the unique digital objects such as drawings or animations called NFTs. "We talk a lot about decentralized finance, but I think that in 2022 we will see more localized use cases, which will enter everyday life," said Bchiri of consulting firm Fabernovel. As highly-volatile digital monies like bitcoin have hit record high values in 2021, a huge range of players have gotten into the game, including versions launched by the cities of Miami and New York.
- Ransomware, everywhere -
The spike toward record ransomware attacks and data leaks in 2021 looks likely to spill over into the coming year. Cyber-extortion heists break into a victim's network to encrypt data, then demand a ransom, typically paid via cryptocurrency in exchange to unlock it. A confluence of factors has fueled the trend, including the booming value of cryptocurrencies, victims' willingness to pay and the difficulty authorities have in catching attackers.
Cybersecurity company SonicWall wrote in late October: "With 495 million ransomware attacks logged by the company this year to date, 2021 will be the most costly and dangerous year on record." "When I think about 2022, the thing that's top of mind for me and for my colleagues continues to be ransomware. It's simply too lucrative," wrote Sandra Joyce, executive vice president and head of global intelligence at cybersecurity firm Mandiant.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
News
Tutu & Mandela: sometimes at odds, united against apartheid
Hopes and fears of ‘Israelisation’ in occupied Golan
2021: A year of space tourism, flights on Mars, China’s rise
India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021
Six key events in 2022
Tech 2022 trends: Meatless meat, Web 3.0, Big Tech battles
Biden and Putin: No love lost


Latest News
Turkey's lira logs worst year in two decades under Erdogan
12 killed in India shrine stampede
Euro marks 20 eventful years
Sky lanterns trigger fire at seven places in Dhaka
Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV
Nation welcomes New Year 2022
Jaya Ahsan becomes UNDP goodwill ambassador
Bangladesh’s economy was able to rebound in 2021: Experts
Hasan asks whether BNP wants right to burn properties
Look to the future, stay focused: Xi Jinping tells China in New Year address
Most Read News
Look to the future, stay focused: Xi Jinping tells China in New Year address
80 victims of extrajudicial killings in 2021: ASK
Record 93.58pc pass SSC, equivalent exams
Covid positivity rate rises to 2.74%, 2 more die
BNP has no success as political party: Quader
Chelsea to go ahead despite virus cases: Jurgen Klopp
Hasan asks whether BNP wants right to burn properties
World rings in New Year under Covid cloud
Bangladesh’s economy was able to rebound in 2021: Experts
World to ring in New Year under Covid cloud
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft