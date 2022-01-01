Video
Biden and Putin: No love lost

Published : Saturday, 1 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

PARIS, Dec 31: US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin hold their latest phone call on Thursday aimed at defusing tensions surrounding the Ukraine conflict, as they seek dialogue following almost a year of icy relations.
Shortly after taking office earlier this year, Biden gives a tough speech ditching his predecessor Donald Trump's muted approach to Moscow and Putin, for whom Trump had voiced admiration.
"I made it clear to President Putin that the days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russia's aggressive actions, interfering with our elections, cyber attacks and poisoning its citizens are over," Biden said in February. The Kremlin slams what it calls Biden's "very aggressive and unconstructive rhetoric".
In an interview in March, Biden says Putin will "pay a price" for allegedly trying to undermine his candidacy in the US 2020 election.
Asked if he thought Putin was "a killer", Biden replies, "I do."
The comments spark the biggest crisis between Russia and the US in years, with Moscow recalling its ambassador and warning that ties were on the brink of outright "collapse".
Putin also mocks Biden, saying, "It takes one to know one."
A bid to cool tensions comes in April when Biden, after announcing sanctions against Russia, says "now is the time to de-escalate".
During a phone call, Biden says he was "clear with President Putin that we could have gone further" but adds that Washington is "not looking to kick off a cycle of escalation and conflict with Russia".    -AFP


