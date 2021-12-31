Girls do better than boys in SSC exams

Girls outperformed boys, achieving better pass rate and higher GPA-5 scores, in this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and comparable results.

The girls' pass percentage was 94.5 percent, while the boys' pass rate was 92.69 percent.

In total, 1,03,578 girls secured GPA-5. For boys,

the number was 79,762. In total 1,83,340 students secured GPA-5.

A total of 49,530 students scored GPA-5 in Dhaka board, 12,791 in Chattogram, 14,626 in Cumilla, 10,219 in Barishal, 4,834 in Sylhet, 17,578 in Dinajpur, 16,461 in Jashore, 27,709 in Rajshahi and 10,092 in Mymensingh.

Whereas a total of 14,313 students scored GPA-5 in madrasa and 5,187 in vocational schools.









