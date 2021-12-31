Students fare better in exams under short syllabus

Compared to last year, both the number of students participating in SSC and equivalent examinations and the pass rate has increased this year. Besides, GPA-5 results have also fared better.

For the first time, SSC and equivalent examinations' results held under short syllabus due to Corona were released on Thursday within 30 days of the exam.

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni presented the results at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

After nine months of corona caused delay, these exams started simultaneously all over the country on 14th November and continued till 23th November. However, test examinations preceding this examination was also held in a short syllabus due to lack of proper class teachings. As a result, students participated in three elective subjects. Required subjects were not tested this year.

This time the total number of candidates in SSC and equivalent examinations was 22,40, 395. Among them 20 96 546 students have passed. The pass rate is 93.58 percent which is 10.71 percent higher than last time.

The total number of candidates under nine general education boards is 17,92, 312. Among them 16, 86, 211 pupils have passed. The pass rate is 94.08 percent. Out of 2,92, 569 candidates of Madrasa Education Board, 2,72 ,722 have passed. The pass rate is 93.22 percent.

Besides, 1, 55, 514 students have appeared for the examination under the Technical Education Board. Of them, 1,37, 613 people have passed. The pass rate is 88.49 percent.

Moreover, 416 people participated in nine centres from abroad. Of them, 398 have passed. The pass rate is 95.67 percent.

Out of 1, 83,340 students secured GPA-5 this year, 79, 762 students are male while 1, 03,578 students are female.

In the last year, 1, 35, 898 students got GPA-5 of whom 65,754 were male and 70,144 were female.

Students from 29,060 institutions took part this year. Last time this number was 28,796.

This time the number of institutions that have passed 100 percent has also increased. This time the number of 100 percent pass institutions is 5,494, which was 3,023 last time.

Elaborating on the results, the Education Minister said that compared to last year, this year's fruit index has shown some positive signs. We believe that various initiatives taken by the Ministry of Education have played an important role in this. For example, delivering textbooks to students at the right time for free, promoting the teaching of expert teachers in the best educational institutions of the country on television, extensive use of information technology as teaching materials and conducting examinations in a smooth and peaceful manner.

Highlighting some of the steps taken by the ministry due to hostile Corona situation, she said that online classes, assignments and class activities for students have been kept going for two months before the exams; the syllabus has been rearranged for this test; candidates participated in only three elective subjects this time.

"The number of remaining subjects has been determined from JSC / JDC through subject mapping. In the case of the fourth subject, the number has been determined through subject mapping from the required subjects of JSC / JDC level consistent with the fourth subject except the three elective subjects which have been tested.

This year girls are ahead of boys in terms of pass rate and GPA-5. The pass rate of girls is 94.50 percent and that of boys is 92.69 percent. On the other hand, out of the total students who got GPA-5, 1, 0 3, 578 are female and 79, 762 are male.

Mymensingh Education Board has fared the best in terms of pass rate. However, Dhaka Education Board topped the GPA-5 rate. Out of 1, 30,863 candidates participated under Mymensingh Board the pass rate is 97.52 percent.

Sylhet is right after Mymensingh in pass rate. Out of 1, 19 , 553 candidates took part under this Board hiting the pass rate to 96.78 percent. Students who got GPA-5 here is 4, 834

Third pass rate is in Comilla Education board. Out of 2 19 704 people took part in the examination securing the pass rate to 96.27 percent. There are 14,626 students who got GPA-5 in this board.

Under Dinajpur Education board 193, 412 pupils participated this year. Here 17,758 pupils got GPA-5. Rajshahi placed fifth in this list. Out of 2, 6,314 candidates, the pass rate is 94.71 percent. There are 27,709 students who got GPA-5 in this board.

Under Dhaka Education board, 482,029 candidates participated where pass rate is 93.15 percent.

Jessore Education board ranks seventh in pass rate. Out of 178, 795 candidates, the pass rate is 93.09 percent. Here 16,461 students got GPA-5. Chittagong Board registered its pass rate with 91.12 percent. Out of158, 636 candidates 12, 791 students got GPA-5.

Barisal board at the bottom of the pass rate registered 90.19 percent. Out of 11306 candidates 10,219 pupils got GPA-5.

This time the pass rate in Madrasa Education Board is 93.22 percent. The total number of examinees was 2, 92 ,569 students where 14,313 students got GPA-5. Among the 155, 514 candidates in the Technical Education Board, the pass rate is 88.49 percent where 5 187 students got GPA-5.

This time the number of GPA-5 has doubled along with the increase in the pass rate in the entrance examination.

As many as 2 92, 569 students under the Madrasa Education Board participated in the entrance examination. Of these, 272 ,722 students have passed.

Out of 144,487 male students, 1 lakh 33 thousand 908 have passed. Among 1 48, 82 female students, 1 38, 814 have passed.

However, the number of institutions that have seen 100 percent pass rate is 5494, that of failed is 18.

Last time in 3 023 educational institutions registered 100 percent pass rate where educational institutions had zero percent pass rate were 104.

The number of expelled students this year is 123 in both SSC and equivalent examinations. This is lesser than previous times. Back in 2020, 2019 and 2018 this number was 1155, 1036 and 1129 respectively.







