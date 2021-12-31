Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 December, 2021, 11:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hasina keeps online learning option open as Covid cases rise

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192

In the wake of an increase in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the government will make every necessary arrangement for the students to keep online education programmes running.
"Our online education must continue as coronavirus transmission is sometimes increasing, sometimes decreasing,"
Hasina said on Thursday, noting that infections tend to increase in Bangladesh just after winter.
Amid a surge in infections with new coronavirus variant omicron, there are reports of increased cases among children in a number of countries. The number of children infected with omicron has more than doubled as compared to adults in the United States.
The World Health Organization has expressed concern over the "tsunami" of infections caused by two types of coronavirus, omicron and delta, around the world.
Speaking at an event via videoconferencing to mark the publication of the results of the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams, and the distribution of free textbooks for the 2022 academic year, Hasina directed the education ministry to prepare for a possible spike in coronavirus cases.
"We have to ensure online education reaches every household if infections spike again and in-person schooling cannot continue," she said.
The prime minister said she sees "no problem" in continuing online classes because her government has ensured electricity in every household, and all the necessary materials, whatever is required, for the students to continue their studies online.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Int’l Trade Fair kicks off tomorrow at permanent venue
AL leaders seek to explain away UP poll blues
Jubilant students of Dhunat upazila brandish newly acquired textbooks
AL backed Blue Panel sweeps DUTA poll
World heads into New Year facing Covid ‘tsunami’
Corona takes 7 more lives, infections over 500
Justice Hasan Foez Siddique appointed  23rd Chief Justice
DAP finalized, gazette after PM’s approval: Minister


Latest News
Study finds J&J booster highly effective against severe Omicron
Bangabandhu an icon for the youth, says FM
Kiwi great Taylor to retire after Bangladesh Tests
Global Covid cases top 286 million with Omicron surge
Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips
Impoverished Ethiopia seeks extra $2.5B to rebuild from war
BNP will join polls after making water muddled: Quader
Youth's body recovered in Bhola
Johnson booster 85% effective against Omicron: S Africa study
Bangladesh has sufficient vaccines for Covid19: Maleque
Most Read News
COVID variant 'tsunami' as world cases hit record
New COVID cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Hong Kong pro-democracy news site closed after raid, arrests
Oil prices slip after China cuts import quotas
BHTPA allots lands to 21 organisations for three parks
SSC pass rate 93.58%, 1,83,340 get GPA-5
Bangladesh’s transition from LIBOR to RFR
Shamsuddoha new chairman of Eastern University
All students from 18 schools fail
45 injured in BNP-AL clash in Sirajganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft