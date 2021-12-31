Record 93.58pc pass SSC, equivalent exams



Viqarunnisa Noon School and College students burst into jubilation after the announcement of SSC results on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

This is the greatest ever SSC pass rate. Some 82.87 per cent of examinees passed the examinations the previous year.

The results for the examinations were published on Thursday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the results virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

She also announced the start of a free textbook distribution initiative for 2022.

Later, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni held a news conference at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre to reveal the details of the findings.

A total of 183,340 students have obtained Grade Point Average (GPA) 5 this year.

The pass rate has increased to 10.71 per cent compared to 2020. The number of students getting GPA 5 has increased by 47,442.

Around 94.08 per cent students have passed under nine general boards, 93.22 per cent under the Madrasa Board and 88.49 per cent under the Technical Board.

This year, Viqarunnisa Noon School and College has reported a passing rate of 99.75 per cent with 1,633 students out of 1,963 examinees getting GPA 5.

Although no student has failed this time, five registered examinees did not sit for the examination.

Some 220 students got GPA 5 out of 234 SSC examinees from Holy Cross Girls High School.

The SSC exams were held from November 14 to November 23, following the authorities' shorter syllabus.

There were no tests in compulsory subjects like Bangla and English this year. The evaluations for these subjects were based on prior public exams.

The results of an SSC examinee's prior Junior School Certificate (JSC) test will determine his or her grades in a particular topic.

The examinees were only required to take tests on three subjects.

Examinees this year had to rely on online classes to prepare for their exams because schools reopened on September 12 after remaining closed for 542 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many students and parents earlier had complained that exam preparations through online during the long closure were not as disciplined as in-person classes.

Even after reopening classes were divided in shifts to avoid the risk of a new outbreak.

The reduced syllabus and low number of in-person classes were coupled with rescheduled exam dates.

Usually, SSC exams are held in February. This year, the tests were deferred multiple times.

Due to early marriage, child labour, and a drop in family income, as many as 79,000 examinees were absent from the tests.

Due of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government had to postpone this year's SSC and comparable examinations. In most cases, these tests were held in February.

Last year, students' HSC test scores were determined based on their prior SSC and JSC results, while students in other classes were immediately advanced to the next classes.









