Friday, 31 December, 2021, 11:48 AM
Seventh phase of UP polls on Feb 7

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC ) has announced that the seventh phase of Union Parishad (UP) polls will be held on February 7 in 138 UPs across the country.
The EC announced the election schedule on Wednesday night (December 29).
According to the schedule, the last date for submission of nomination papers in these UPs will be on January 12, scrutinizing of nomination papers on January 15, last date for filing appeals will be on January 18, disposal of appeals on January 21, last date for withdrawal of candidature on January 22 and voting will be held on February 7.
In this phase, voting will be done in six UPs of 24 upazilas of 20 districts through electronic voting machine (EVM) and in the rest through conventional ballot papers.
Four-stage elections have already been held. Voting will take place on
January 5 in 707 UPs in the fifth phase and on January 31 in 219 UPs in the sixth phase.


