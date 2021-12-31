Porsha Scouts gets new body



PORSHA, NAOGAON, Dec 30: The triennial council of scouts of the district's Porsha Upazila branch of Bangladesh Scouts was held on Thursday.The council was arranged on the ground of Nitpur Government High School and College. It was presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nazmul Hamid Reza.On ex-officio basis, UNO Namzul Hamid Reza has been made president while Assistant Teacher of the school Golam Rabbani general secretary (GS).Making Head Teacher Mahfizur Rahman of Chaknarayanpur Government Primary School Joint GS, a 24-member committee has been announced.Upazila Secondary Education Officer Wazed Ali Mridha, Education Officer Mazharul Islam, Secretary of Naogaon District Scout Sekandar Ali, head teachers Saidur Rahman, Harun ur Rashid and Abdus Sabur were, among others, present at the function.