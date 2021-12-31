MCC starts giving corona booster dose

MYMENSINGH, Dec 30: Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) has started to administer booster dose from Wednesday.

People of over 60, with completion of second dose of Covid-19 vaccines at least six months back, are being vaccinated in MCC's EPI service centre.

MCC Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu said, "I have been able to start the booster dose along with regular corona vaccination activities. It has been possible for successful and visionary leadership of the Prime Minister."

He further said MCC has been conducting corona vaccination activities successfully since the very beginning; and already 100 per cent mass vaccination has been achieved. MCC will also be successful in implementing the booster dose programme, he maintained.

Chief Health Officer HK Debnath inspected the vaccination activities.

He said, initially 600 people are being vaccinated with booster dose every day.

BMA's (Bangladesh Medical Association)-Mymensingh branch's President Professor Matiur Rahman Bhuiyan and 60 other citizens were given the booster dose on the day.

He requested everyone to bring vaccine cards for receiving the 3rd dose or booster dose after getting SMS.





