Friday, 31 December, 2021, 12:42 AM
Three people including half-burnt teenage girl found dead in three districts

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondents

Three bodies including the half-burnt body of a teenage girl were recovered from two districts- Mymensingh, Patuakhali, and Moulvibazar, on Sunday and Wednesday.  
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the half-burnt body of a teenage girl from a bamboo bush of Kadam Rasulpur Village in  Rasulpur Union under Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Marufa Khatun, 14, daughter of Mohammad Mojibur Rahman of the village. Marufa Khatun was a class seven student of Iobia Dakhil Madrasa at Raigram in Trishal Upazila.
After having dinner, Marufa went to sleep with other members of their family; later she left the house; in the morning, family members did not see her; relatives started searching for her; later on she was found half-burnt in the bamboo bush at Charuvita, 400 yards away from her house. They  informed Police Station (PS).
Police came and recovered her body from the spot and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy report.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon PS Mohammad Farooq Ahmed confirmed the news, saying police are trying to identify whether it is murder or suicide.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Wednesday, five days after his marriage
A construction worker by profession, deceased Jahirul Islam, 25, was the son of Mohammad Baharuddin Gazi of Gosingga Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.
The deceased's brother Saiful Islam said Jahirul used to work in Dhaka. He married to a girl of neighbouring village on December 24. Since then, he had been living at the village home.
Locals spotted the body hanging from a tree in the house at about 11 am.
He alleged that Jahirul was murdered and, later, the body was kept hanging there. The brother also demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the killing.
However, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue, said Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun.
The reason behind the death would be known upon receiving the autopsy report, the OC added.
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR:  The body of a Tom Tom driver was recovered by police from Chhurchhuri Bridge in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Nayan Pashi, 22, son of late Sitaram Pashi of Bhurbhuria Tea Estate in Sreemangal Upazila of the district.
Relatives said, on Saturday morning, Nayan went to Madhabpur  Lake with his vehicle boarding passengers; till noon he maintained communication with his family members; but his mobile phone was found switched off from 5 pm.
His family lodged a general diary with Sreemangal PS. Later his relatives and friends started to search for him.
But on Sunday morning, tea labourers found his half-floated body on the Chhurchhuri Bridge at Section-1 of Fulbari Tea Estate in Kamalganj. Later they informed Kamalganj PS. At noon police recovered the body. He was identified by his family members.
Eye witnesses said, wounded marks were found on different parts of his body.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kamalganj PS Fazle confirmed the matter. The body has been sent to the morgue of Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy report, the SI added.


