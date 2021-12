NOAKHALI, Dec 30: Police on Tuesday afternoon detained two drug dealers from a hotel in Sonaimuri Upazila.

The arrested persons are Khalil, 55, and Arun, 43, residents of Birtala Village under Daudkandi Upazila in Cumilla. Police said on a tip-off, a team of law-enforcers conducted a drive in a hotel in Sonaimuri municipality area and arrested the duo along with 300 yaba tablets from their possession.