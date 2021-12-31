Video
Home Countryside

Discussion On PM\'s 10 Special Initiatives Held In Gaibandha

‘BD to be developed country by 2041’

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

Discussion On PM's 10 Special Initiatives Held In Gaibandha
DC Abdul Matin, as chief guest, addressing the discussion on PM's 10 special initiatives, held in Gaibandha Town on Wednesday. photo: observer

DC Abdul Matin, as chief guest, addressing the discussion on PM's 10 special initiatives, held in Gaibandha Town on Wednesday. photo: observer

GAIBANDHA, Dec 30: Speakers at a function here on Wednesday said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had been advancing the country towards desired development since 2009, holding the ideas of Bangabandhu.
"Meanwhile, the government has already achieved tremendous successes in different sectors, and if the development trends continue, Bangladesh will be a developed country by 2041", they opined.
They made the comments while addressing a discussion meeting on the success and achievements of the government in different sectors and PM's 10 special initiatives on the premises of Badiakhali High School under Badiakhali Union of Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.
District Information Office of Mass Communication Department under the Ministry of Information arranged the function in cooperation with local Union Parishad marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin attended the function and addressed it as chief guest and Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Towhidul Islam, Sadar Upazila Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir and Local Union Parishad Chairman Md. Safaetul Haque spoke at the event as special guests while District Information Officer Mahfuzur Rahman was the chief discussant and Sadar UNO Md. RafiulAlam presided over the ceremony.
DC Abdul Matin, in his speech, said the present government has been implementing 10 special initiatives namely 'Sheikh Hasina Branding' to make a hunger and poverty free nation as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
He also spoke on the brandings- Ektee Bari Ektee Khamar, Ashrayan project, Digital Bangladesh, Education assistance programme, Women empowerment, Electricity to all houses, Community clinics, Social safety-net programme, Investment situation and Environment well-protection.
Bangladesh has already graduated to developing country from the LDCs group in March last for fulfilling all the three criteria; the DC said, adding that the country will achieve sustainable development goals by 2030.
In addition, the local people were also made aware about the bad impacts of drug, militancy and early marriage side by side with focusing the development activities and the success achieved by the government in different sectors elaborately.
A good number of people from all walks of life attended the programme.


