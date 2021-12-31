Online fashion house Blucheez start its journey

Video
Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Recently online based fashion house Blucheez (https://blucheez.com.bd) started its journey at impetus lounge situated at the heart of the town. Keeping clients' demands and unique designs in mind, Blucheez's online store has put together a multitude of amazing clothes.
Working people aged between 18-35, University going folks and fashion conscious men and women who can't go to the shopping places due to hectic schedules can choose any of the payment option to their likings in order to collect their desired products, says a press release.
The men's collection of Blucheez has a range of shirts, t-shirts, panjabi, pajama, sweaters, hoodies, jackets, denim jeans and casual pants available in different colors and designs. Kurtis, tops, chino pants, denim jeans and casual pants are available for women. Thousands of new products are also available at any time.
President of BGMEA Mr. Faruque Hassan officially inaugurated the launch of Blucheez as the Chief Guest by cutting a beautifully decorated cake. He greeted all the guests present in the occasion and expected wholehearted cooperation from all the relevant bodies to elevate the local brands to International Standards. In the end he wished all the success for Blucheez.
Blucheez co-founder Simeen Zaman said, "We will put emphasis on the online process to make sure we bring world class fashion trends. Besides, lab testing of the fabrics is done in order to maintain the quality. Special discounts are available for online orders. Moreover, particular arrangements are made in order to properly deliver the ordered products at the hand of the clients. Thus, clients' interests are prioritised and the number of wrong orders and exchanging of products decreases. And cash on delivery is available for every order.
Blucheez founder Dr. Md. Kamruzzaman said,"We're working tirelessly through our own designers to ensure that the clients get a variety of products that are great in quality. I believe the products of Blucheez will gradually secure a good position in the market by earning the contentment of fashion conscious clients. Lastly, the Co-founder Simeen Zaman thanked all the guests and well wishers and announced the closure of the event.


