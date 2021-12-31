

ICMAB, Ctg holds event on professional dev

CBC Chairman Mohammad inaugurated the programme, attended by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Director General Mohammad Yeassin as Chief Guest.

Sobhit Bikash Barua, Executive Director (Finance & Accounts), PHP Family attended as Session Chairman. Abu Naser Mohammad Helal, Head of Finance and Accounts, Midas Safety and Md Aminul Islam, Senior Manager

(Finance & Accounts), GPH Ispat Limited, have presented the key paper respectively.

Abu Naser Mohammad Helal and Md Aminul Islam presented resourceful key paper on the topic delivering various updated rules, regulations and explanations respectively.

Mohammad Yeassin said "The present Government has already formatted investment oriented TAX rules and regulations for all kinds of Businessmen and Entrepreneurs."

The Session Chairman Sobhit Bikash Barua moderated the question and answer session. He thanked CBC for arranging such a timely suited programme

and emphasized to arrange such kind of CPD more to enhance the professional knowledge.

A large number of senior Fellow and Associate members and students of Chattogram Branch were attended the programme.











CHATTOGRAM, December 30: A CPD (Continuing Professional Development) programme on "Taxation Reporting and Compliance as per IAS-12 and ITO-1984" initiated by Chattogram Branch Council (CBC) of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) was held at CMA Bhaban, Chattogram, recentlyCBC Chairman Mohammad inaugurated the programme, attended by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Director General Mohammad Yeassin as Chief Guest.Sobhit Bikash Barua, Executive Director (Finance & Accounts), PHP Family attended as Session Chairman. Abu Naser Mohammad Helal, Head of Finance and Accounts, Midas Safety and Md Aminul Islam, Senior Manager(Finance & Accounts), GPH Ispat Limited, have presented the key paper respectively.Abu Naser Mohammad Helal and Md Aminul Islam presented resourceful key paper on the topic delivering various updated rules, regulations and explanations respectively.Mohammad Yeassin said "The present Government has already formatted investment oriented TAX rules and regulations for all kinds of Businessmen and Entrepreneurs."The Session Chairman Sobhit Bikash Barua moderated the question and answer session. He thanked CBC for arranging such a timely suited programmeand emphasized to arrange such kind of CPD more to enhance the professional knowledge.A large number of senior Fellow and Associate members and students of Chattogram Branch were attended the programme.