Walton fridge gets best brand award for 8th times



Walton CMO Md. Firoj Alam and other senior officials receiving the best brand award in the refrigerator category at an event at a city hotel in the capital on Wednesday.

On behalf of Bangladesh Brand Forum, Yasir Azman, chief executive officer of Grameenphone, Geeteara Safiya Choudhury, chairman of Adcom Limited, and Reaz Uddin Al-Mamoon, chairman of Epyllion Group, handed over the two awards to Walton authorities concerned at programme titled 'Best Brand Award-2019' giving ceremony held at a city hotel in the capital on Wednesday.

The function was attended, among others, by Walton's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Md. Firoj Alam, Walton Refrigerator's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Engineer Anisur Rahman Mallick, Deputy CBO Tofail Ahmed, Executive Director Md. Rakib Uddin, Deputy Executive Director Didarul Alam Khan, and Additional Operative Director Md. Mustafizur Rahman.

At the event, BBF Founder Shariful Islam gave the welcome speech while Nielson Bangladesh's Commercial Leader Khandaker Samina Afrin gave a detailed speech to describe the methodology of the 'Best Brand Award-2021'.

For the last 13 years, Bangladesh Brand Forum has been honoring the most loved brands through 'Best Brand Award' aimed to demonstrate and celebrate the success of the brands, which are achieved through tough and effortful initiatives.

This year, BBF in association with Nielsen Bangladesh and The Daily Star has arranged the 13th edition of the 'Best Brand Award-2021.'

This award giving initative started its journey with Nielsen Bangladesh in 2008 based on a global model (Winning BrandsTM) done through a direct consumer survey across the country. This year Nielsen Bangladesh, assisted by South Asia Nielsen expert team has added parameters that have made the study more robust.

Based on the consumer survey, the BBF has honoured Walton with the 'Best Brand Award' under the fridge category.

Walton's CMO Md. Firoj Alam said, 'Getting the best brand award for the eighth times is a great achievement. And, the local customers has played the most significant role in achieving such recognition as they have put their faith on the 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged Walton products. Also, Walton's customer's benefit's oriented marketing strategies like digital campaign also had an important role in the today's achievement. Today's achievement will inspire us in making the vision 'Go Global by 2030' true.' Walton's Refrigerator's CBO Engineer Anisur Rahman Mallick said, World's latest technologies like intelligent inverter, nano-health care and anti-fungal door gasket are being used in Walton fridge. Walton brand refrigerators have been received several standards' certifications at national and international levels, including BSTI's 'Five Star' energy rating, ISO, OHSAS, EMC, CB, ROHS, SASO, ESMA, ESHA, G-Mark, E-Mark etc. And thus, Walton made refrigerators are being exporting to different countries of the world.

















Walton brand refrigerator has been honoured with the 'Best Brand Award-2021' for the eighth times. Walton refrigerator received the award as the recognition of their outstanding performance in creating an exceptional and sustainable brand equity through gaining the faith of major portion of the local refrigerator's customers. The local brand also secured one more award in the top brand category, says a press release.On behalf of Bangladesh Brand Forum, Yasir Azman, chief executive officer of Grameenphone, Geeteara Safiya Choudhury, chairman of Adcom Limited, and Reaz Uddin Al-Mamoon, chairman of Epyllion Group, handed over the two awards to Walton authorities concerned at programme titled 'Best Brand Award-2019' giving ceremony held at a city hotel in the capital on Wednesday.The function was attended, among others, by Walton's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Md. Firoj Alam, Walton Refrigerator's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Engineer Anisur Rahman Mallick, Deputy CBO Tofail Ahmed, Executive Director Md. Rakib Uddin, Deputy Executive Director Didarul Alam Khan, and Additional Operative Director Md. Mustafizur Rahman.At the event, BBF Founder Shariful Islam gave the welcome speech while Nielson Bangladesh's Commercial Leader Khandaker Samina Afrin gave a detailed speech to describe the methodology of the 'Best Brand Award-2021'.For the last 13 years, Bangladesh Brand Forum has been honoring the most loved brands through 'Best Brand Award' aimed to demonstrate and celebrate the success of the brands, which are achieved through tough and effortful initiatives.This year, BBF in association with Nielsen Bangladesh and The Daily Star has arranged the 13th edition of the 'Best Brand Award-2021.'This award giving initative started its journey with Nielsen Bangladesh in 2008 based on a global model (Winning BrandsTM) done through a direct consumer survey across the country. This year Nielsen Bangladesh, assisted by South Asia Nielsen expert team has added parameters that have made the study more robust.Based on the consumer survey, the BBF has honoured Walton with the 'Best Brand Award' under the fridge category.Walton's CMO Md. Firoj Alam said, 'Getting the best brand award for the eighth times is a great achievement. And, the local customers has played the most significant role in achieving such recognition as they have put their faith on the 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged Walton products. Also, Walton's customer's benefit's oriented marketing strategies like digital campaign also had an important role in the today's achievement. Today's achievement will inspire us in making the vision 'Go Global by 2030' true.' Walton's Refrigerator's CBO Engineer Anisur Rahman Mallick said, World's latest technologies like intelligent inverter, nano-health care and anti-fungal door gasket are being used in Walton fridge. Walton brand refrigerators have been received several standards' certifications at national and international levels, including BSTI's 'Five Star' energy rating, ISO, OHSAS, EMC, CB, ROHS, SASO, ESMA, ESHA, G-Mark, E-Mark etc. And thus, Walton made refrigerators are being exporting to different countries of the world.