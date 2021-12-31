Video
Friday, 31 December, 2021
Mongla EPZ opens dormitory for female workers

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mongla EPZ has opened a dormitory constructed to solve the accommodation problem of the female workers. The Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman inaugurated the four-storied dormitory in Mongla EPZ.
 This is the first female workers' dormitory among the 8 EPZs of the country built by BEPZA which will accommodate 1008 workers.
In the inaugural ceremony, BEPZA Executive Chairman said that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed BEPZA to build dormitories for the female workers of EPZs so that they can live alone or with their families. According to the direction, the first female workers' dormitory has been built in Mongla EPZ, he added.
He said, "We will build female workers' dormitories in other EPZs in phases based on its success & requirements".
Major General Zia said, Mongla EPZ is a little bit away from the locality due to its location and there is no adequate housing for the workers in the adjacent area of EPZ. He said, the workers had to live in remote places from where it was difficult for them, especially for female workers, to commute every day. By launching the dormitory, the workers will be able to live very close to the factory which will help them to increase productivity with saving time and money, he added.
The investors and workers of Mongla EPZ thanked BEPZA for establishing the dormitory.
The dormitory, built on 3.08 acres of land at a cost of Tk 26.27 crore, has 126 rooms with modern living facilities for the workers. There is a dining room where 500 people can dine at a time, indoor gaming room for recreation, TV room, prayer room/community space and day care room. There is a generator for uninterrupted power supply and purified drinking water facilities in the dormitory. In addition to security guards, CCTV surveillance system is available to ensure full time security and adequate manpower has been deployed to ensure other services.
It may be mentioned that Mongla EPZ was established in 1998 with the visionary decision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the balanced development of the country through socio-economic progress. Till November 2021, there are 34 industries in operation and 8 under construction in this EPZ established on 303 acres of land.
Meanwhile, Investors from Japan, China, South Korea, India, the USA, Thailand including Bangladesh have invested about US$ 100 million. Goods worth around US$ 900 million have been exported from Mongla EPZ till now. At present 8,150 Bangladeshi nationals are working in Mongla EPZ who are producing world renowned brand products like mannequin heads, wigs, marble columns, marble tiles, tents, surgical gowns, luggage and travel bags, car seat heaters, cigarettes and cigars, crockery's items, lighters, jute yarn and cloth, garment accessories etc.
Executive Director of Mongla EPZ Mahbub Ahmed Siddiq, Executive Director (Security) of BEPZA Lt Col ASM Quamruzzaman along with high officials of MEPZ, investors and their representatives including workers of different industries were present at the inauguration of the event.


