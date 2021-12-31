

Nagad awards winners of DU centenary concert

Recently the organization has handed over the prize to winners at Nagad's head office in the capital, says a press release.

On December 12, Nagad has organized a concert at the central playgroud of DU. Through a hashtag campaign '#RockDUwithNagad', Nagad declared to give some smartwatch which has been handed over to winners.

In the `DU 100' concert smartwatch competition, the competitors had to publish a status on their Facebook profile with an image or a video of concert along with the hashtag '#RockDUwithNagad'. Later, participants' sent the link of publishing post to Nagad's Official FB Page. On a qualitative judgment, the Mobile Financial Service Nagad has selected and awarded winners of the campaign which was launched for all the attendees of the `DU100' concert.

Talking about the campaign on 100 years' celebration of DU, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Nagad said, "We are happy and proud to be associated with the centenary celebrations of Dhaka University. We hope that the University will continue to play its role in shaping the country and society. And congratulations to all those who wins prizes in the hashtag campaign."

On the occasion of centenary celebration of Dhaka University and the Digital Bangladesh Day, Nagad organized a concert at the central playground of DU on December 12. The Nagar Baul James, Warfaze, Sahajia, Meghdol, KrishnaPaksha, Introit, Tirandaj, Mehreen, and many other prominent bands performed in the concert.

Besides, Nagad also organized fireworks and a laser show at the same venue on 16 December to celebrate 100 years of Dhaka university and the golden jubilee of independent Bangladesh. Throughout the show, Bangabandhu, the Independent war of 1971, and the Dhaka University's involvement in independent war and different historical events were reflected.

Meanwhile, as part of the celebration, around 45 thousand wristbands were given as a gift to every student of the university at a function at the Senate building of DU. Simultaneously, one hundred years of commemorative photo-wall, lightening streets of the university, administrative building, the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC), student dormitories, Curzon Hall, the Arts Building, Malchattar, and various other installations have been decorated with various colors by Nagad.







