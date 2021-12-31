Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 December, 2021, 12:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad awards winners of DU centenary concert

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

Nagad awards winners of DU centenary concert

Nagad awards winners of DU centenary concert

On the occasion of Dhaka University's (DU) centenary celebration, the Mobile Financial Service Nagad has awarded campaign winners.
Recently the organization has handed over the prize to winners at Nagad's head office in the capital, says a press release.
On December 12, Nagad has organized a concert at the central playgroud of DU. Through a hashtag campaign '#RockDUwithNagad', Nagad declared to give some smartwatch which has been handed over to winners.   
In the `DU 100' concert smartwatch competition, the competitors had to publish a status on their Facebook profile with an image or a video of concert along with the hashtag '#RockDUwithNagad'. Later, participants' sent the link of publishing post to Nagad's Official FB Page.  On a qualitative judgment, the Mobile Financial Service Nagad has selected and awarded winners of the campaign which was launched for all the attendees of the `DU100' concert.
Talking about the campaign on 100 years' celebration of DU, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Nagad said, "We are happy and proud to be associated with the centenary celebrations of Dhaka University. We hope that the University will continue to play its role in shaping the country and society. And congratulations to all those who wins prizes in the hashtag campaign."
On the occasion of centenary celebration of Dhaka University and the Digital Bangladesh Day, Nagad organized a concert at the central playground of DU on December 12. The Nagar Baul James, Warfaze, Sahajia, Meghdol, KrishnaPaksha, Introit, Tirandaj, Mehreen, and many other prominent bands performed in the concert.  
Besides, Nagad also organized fireworks and a laser show at the same venue on 16 December to celebrate 100 years of Dhaka university and the golden jubilee of independent Bangladesh. Throughout the show, Bangabandhu, the Independent war of 1971, and the Dhaka University's involvement in independent war and different historical events were reflected.    
Meanwhile, as part of the celebration, around 45 thousand wristbands were given as a gift to every student of the university at a function at the Senate building of DU. Simultaneously, one hundred years of commemorative photo-wall, lightening streets of the university, administrative building, the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC), student dormitories, Curzon Hall, the Arts Building, Malchattar, and various other installations have been decorated with various colors by Nagad.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank receives accolade from BB
Padma Bank launches automated chalan system at Motijheel branch
MBL opens 35 more new agent banking outlets
Uttara Bank gets certificate of appreciation from BB
Emirates in 2021:  A year of rebuilding
Digital BD: World’s 7th largest data Center eyes forex
Indian banks’ bad loans may soar to 9.5pc by Sept ‘22
NBR to accept tax returns till Jan 2 as deadline coincides weekend


Latest News
Bangladesh has sufficient vaccines for Covid19: Maleque
Tomal elected CRAB president, Biku GS
2 killed by seized bus being driven by ASI
Bangladesh lost to India in semifinal
Pro-AL Blue Panel sweeps DUTA polls
Sheikh Jamal emerge as group champions to reach quarterfinal
Mongla EPZ opens dormitory for female workers
Two people crushed under trains in city
45 injured in BNP-AL clash in Sirajganj
Movement to continue until govt falls: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s transition from LIBOR to RFR
COVID variant 'tsunami' as world cases hit record
SSC pass rate 93.58%, 1,83,340 get GPA-5
BHTPA allots lands to 21 organisations for three parks
Hong Kong pro-democracy news site closed after raid, arrests
New COVID cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Establishing climate-smart health surveillance system
Cabinet body okays 660 MW RLNG Power Plant
Education sector in Mujib Borsho
Why do people use abusive words?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft