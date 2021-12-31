Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 December, 2021, 12:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung wins best handset brand for 4th time in a row

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) has declared the eminent smartphone manufacturer Samsung to be the 'No. 1 Mobile Handset Brand' in Bangladesh for the 4th time in a row.
Recently a celebratory event took place at Le Méridien, through Brandfest 2021, where Samsung was declared the winner of this prestigious accolade for their excellence and unnerving commitment by BBF.
2021 has been a difficult year for almost all the largescale industries and manufacturers. The highly-contagious coronavirus and the global lockdowns caused even many industry giants to struggle to cope up.
Many unprecedented challenges were thrown to the smartphone manufacturers since maintaining their workforce, production, and supply chains besides researching innovation and market exploration almost became impossible. But despite all the impediments, Samsung successfully managed to survive and maintain its business objectives with impressive recovery in Q3 and Q4.
The leading South Korean brand has been a popular choice amongst Bangladesh's consumers, especially because of its reliability, endurance, customer-service, and affordability. Samsung has been maintaining a wide range of handsets, which meet users' requirements and comfort of all ages and classes.
BBF recognized such pertinent business practices, giving Samsung the award consecutively since the year 2018. Top brands of Bangladesh are identified through a nationwide survey conducted by the market research firm Nielsen Bangladesh Ltd for the selection of the BBF Award.
Samsung launched the much anticipated Galaxy Foldables earlier this year with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 5G which gained huge popularity. In addition, the Galaxy A series created much hype amongst content creators with its exciting features at reasonable prices.  
Md Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "Our efforts always remain purpose-driven, and that purpose is to be better than yesterday. Samsung is proud to have such a loyal customer base in Bangladesh, for whom it was possible for us to strive through the difficulties of the pandemic. We have managed to maintain our standards, and our efforts have been recognized once again. Thanks to Bangladesh Brand Forum for acknowledging our commitment and thanks to all our customers, partners, employees and other stakeholders."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank receives accolade from BB
Padma Bank launches automated chalan system at Motijheel branch
MBL opens 35 more new agent banking outlets
Uttara Bank gets certificate of appreciation from BB
Emirates in 2021:  A year of rebuilding
Digital BD: World’s 7th largest data Center eyes forex
Indian banks’ bad loans may soar to 9.5pc by Sept ‘22
NBR to accept tax returns till Jan 2 as deadline coincides weekend


Latest News
Bangladesh has sufficient vaccines for Covid19: Maleque
Tomal elected CRAB president, Biku GS
2 killed by seized bus being driven by ASI
Bangladesh lost to India in semifinal
Pro-AL Blue Panel sweeps DUTA polls
Sheikh Jamal emerge as group champions to reach quarterfinal
Mongla EPZ opens dormitory for female workers
Two people crushed under trains in city
45 injured in BNP-AL clash in Sirajganj
Movement to continue until govt falls: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s transition from LIBOR to RFR
COVID variant 'tsunami' as world cases hit record
SSC pass rate 93.58%, 1,83,340 get GPA-5
BHTPA allots lands to 21 organisations for three parks
Hong Kong pro-democracy news site closed after raid, arrests
New COVID cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Establishing climate-smart health surveillance system
Cabinet body okays 660 MW RLNG Power Plant
Education sector in Mujib Borsho
Why do people use abusive words?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft