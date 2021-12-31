Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 December, 2021, 12:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

13th BBA honours country’s most loved brands

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

13th BBA honours country’s most loved brands

13th BBA honours country’s most loved brands

The 13th edition of the Best Brand Award (BBA) took place on Wednesday honouring the most loved brands of Bangladesh through an auspicious gala ceremony at Le Méridien, Dhaka.
Bangladesh Brand Forum in partnership with Nielsen IQ and in association with The Daily Star organized the event, says aprs release.
To inspire the brands of the country, Bangladesh Brand Forum has been honoring the most loved brands through Best Brand Award for the last 13 years. The objective of the Best Brand Award is to demonstrate and celebrate the success of the brands, achieved through tough and effortful initiatives. This year, the best brands were selected in 35 distinct categories and the initiative also recognized 15 overall top brands of the country.
Best Brand Award started its journey with Nielsen in 2008 based on a global model (Winning BrandsTM) done through a direct consumer survey of 8000 customers across the country which includes self-administrated reviews.
The award-giving ceremony started with the welcome speech of Mr. Shariful Islam, Founder & Managing Director, Bangladesh Brand Forum at the opening ceremony of the event. he said 'to be really edgy, local brands need to delve in our cultural dimension by understanding the psyche of evolving Bangladesh's strong brands which has to immerse with Bangladesh being at the core of the brands. Only then brands will be sustainable because it is about striking emotional chords with functionality.'
Khandaker Samina Afrin, Commercial Leader, Nielsen Bangladesh gave a detailed speech to describe the Methodology of Best Brand Award 2021.
A total of 102 brands were recognized across 35 categories. In the overall top brands of Bangladesh rank, bKash won the status of the number one brand. Ispahani Mirzapore Tea and Radhuni secured the second and third places in the overall best brands rank. An initiative of Bangladesh Brand Forum, Best Brand Award 2021 was in partnership with Nielsen IQ and in association with The Daily Star, PR Partner - Backpage PR.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank receives accolade from BB
Padma Bank launches automated chalan system at Motijheel branch
MBL opens 35 more new agent banking outlets
Uttara Bank gets certificate of appreciation from BB
Emirates in 2021:  A year of rebuilding
Digital BD: World’s 7th largest data Center eyes forex
Indian banks’ bad loans may soar to 9.5pc by Sept ‘22
NBR to accept tax returns till Jan 2 as deadline coincides weekend


Latest News
Bangladesh has sufficient vaccines for Covid19: Maleque
Tomal elected CRAB president, Biku GS
2 killed by seized bus being driven by ASI
Bangladesh lost to India in semifinal
Pro-AL Blue Panel sweeps DUTA polls
Sheikh Jamal emerge as group champions to reach quarterfinal
Mongla EPZ opens dormitory for female workers
Two people crushed under trains in city
45 injured in BNP-AL clash in Sirajganj
Movement to continue until govt falls: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s transition from LIBOR to RFR
COVID variant 'tsunami' as world cases hit record
SSC pass rate 93.58%, 1,83,340 get GPA-5
BHTPA allots lands to 21 organisations for three parks
Hong Kong pro-democracy news site closed after raid, arrests
New COVID cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Establishing climate-smart health surveillance system
Cabinet body okays 660 MW RLNG Power Plant
Education sector in Mujib Borsho
Why do people use abusive words?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft