

13th BBA honours country’s most loved brands

Bangladesh Brand Forum in partnership with Nielsen IQ and in association with The Daily Star organized the event, says aprs release.

To inspire the brands of the country, Bangladesh Brand Forum has been honoring the most loved brands through Best Brand Award for the last 13 years. The objective of the Best Brand Award is to demonstrate and celebrate the success of the brands, achieved through tough and effortful initiatives. This year, the best brands were selected in 35 distinct categories and the initiative also recognized 15 overall top brands of the country.

Best Brand Award started its journey with Nielsen in 2008 based on a global model (Winning BrandsTM) done through a direct consumer survey of 8000 customers across the country which includes self-administrated reviews.

The award-giving ceremony started with the welcome speech of Mr. Shariful Islam, Founder & Managing Director, Bangladesh Brand Forum at the opening ceremony of the event. he said 'to be really edgy, local brands need to delve in our cultural dimension by understanding the psyche of evolving Bangladesh's strong brands which has to immerse with Bangladesh being at the core of the brands. Only then brands will be sustainable because it is about striking emotional chords with functionality.'

Khandaker Samina Afrin, Commercial Leader, Nielsen Bangladesh gave a detailed speech to describe the Methodology of Best Brand Award 2021.

A total of 102 brands were recognized across 35 categories. In the overall top brands of Bangladesh rank, bKash won the status of the number one brand. Ispahani Mirzapore Tea and Radhuni secured the second and third places in the overall best brands rank. An initiative of Bangladesh Brand Forum, Best Brand Award 2021 was in partnership with Nielsen IQ and in association with The Daily Star, PR Partner - Backpage PR.











The 13th edition of the Best Brand Award (BBA) took place on Wednesday honouring the most loved brands of Bangladesh through an auspicious gala ceremony at Le Méridien, Dhaka.Bangladesh Brand Forum in partnership with Nielsen IQ and in association with The Daily Star organized the event, says aprs release.To inspire the brands of the country, Bangladesh Brand Forum has been honoring the most loved brands through Best Brand Award for the last 13 years. The objective of the Best Brand Award is to demonstrate and celebrate the success of the brands, achieved through tough and effortful initiatives. This year, the best brands were selected in 35 distinct categories and the initiative also recognized 15 overall top brands of the country.Best Brand Award started its journey with Nielsen in 2008 based on a global model (Winning BrandsTM) done through a direct consumer survey of 8000 customers across the country which includes self-administrated reviews.The award-giving ceremony started with the welcome speech of Mr. Shariful Islam, Founder & Managing Director, Bangladesh Brand Forum at the opening ceremony of the event. he said 'to be really edgy, local brands need to delve in our cultural dimension by understanding the psyche of evolving Bangladesh's strong brands which has to immerse with Bangladesh being at the core of the brands. Only then brands will be sustainable because it is about striking emotional chords with functionality.'Khandaker Samina Afrin, Commercial Leader, Nielsen Bangladesh gave a detailed speech to describe the Methodology of Best Brand Award 2021.A total of 102 brands were recognized across 35 categories. In the overall top brands of Bangladesh rank, bKash won the status of the number one brand. Ispahani Mirzapore Tea and Radhuni secured the second and third places in the overall best brands rank. An initiative of Bangladesh Brand Forum, Best Brand Award 2021 was in partnership with Nielsen IQ and in association with The Daily Star, PR Partner - Backpage PR.