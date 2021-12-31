Video
Stocks witness up on large-cap vibe

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

Stocks witnessed upward trend as major indices of both Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges were found rising with higher activities of some large-cap securities.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 25.51 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 6,756.66. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 10.27 points to finish at 2,532.58 and 3.85 points while closing at 1,431.12.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 9218.15 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 7353.75 million.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 377 issues traded, 178 closed green, 149 in red and 50 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Sonali Paper topped the turnover chart, followed by Asian Insurance, BSC, GENEXIL and BEXIMCO.
RSRM Steel was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while SBACBANK was the worst loser, losing five percent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 44.56 points to settle at 19,666.07 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 25.09 points to close at  11,813.45.
Of the issues traded, 129 advanced, 136 declined and 41 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor while the bourse traded 2.38 crore shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 58.61 crore.    -BSS


