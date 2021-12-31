Agri Ministry holds potato export development



A workshop titled Implementation of Road-Map launched by the ministry of Agriculture of export development of potatoes from Bangladesh was held at BADC Auditorium on Manik Mia Avenue, in Dhaka on Thursday, says a press release.AFM Hayatullah, Chairman, Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation was present as the chief guest at the workshop organised by Bangladesh Potato Exporters Association, a top organization of potato exporters. Md. Zakir Hossain, General Secretary of Potato Exporters Association gave welcome speech on the occasion.Former Executive Chairman of BARC D. Wayes Kabir, Director Kandal Crop Research Center, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Center, Gazipur D. Shohela Akter, as a special guest present on the occasion. Bangladesh Potato Exporters Association President.Sheikh Abdul Quader presided over the workshop presented the main article. Md. Rezaul Karim Chief Coordinator, Research Cell, BADC, Dhaka. Md. Shamsul Alam, Additional Director (Plant Quarantine), Department of Agricultural Extension, Dhaka, Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Member Director (Seeds and Horticulture) Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation spoke on various issues and solutions in potato export.