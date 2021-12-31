Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 December, 2021, 12:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ispahani Mirzapore wins best tea brand award

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

Ispahani Mirzapore wins best tea brand award

Ispahani Mirzapore wins best tea brand award

Ispahani Mirzapore won the 'Best Hot Beverage Brand (Tea) Award 2021'for the seventh consecutive years. Along with this, it won the second top spot in the 'Overall Best Brand' category among all local and multinational brands inthe 'Best Brand Award 2021'.
The event was organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum in partnership with Nielsen IQ, says a press release. On this occasion, a grand ceremony was held at 'Le Méridien Dhaka 'on Wednesday.
The survey was performed under the 'Winning Brands,' a world renowned brand research model of  Nielsen IQ. This year, seven thousand six hundred consumers participated in this survey where Ispahani Mirzapore wins as 'The Most Loved Brand's pot by consumers.
Notably, Ispahani Mirzapore is the most popular tea brand of Ispahani Tea Ltd. Blender's Choice Premium Tea and Zareen Premium Tea are also the two well-appreciated tea brands from Ispahani Tea Ltd.
S M Didarul Hasan, Deputy General Manager of Marketing received the awards on behalf of Ispahani Group along with the other officials from marketing department.
In this joyful moment, Ispahani Mirzapore Tea would like to take this opportunity to convey sincere thanks to all consumers, customers, stakeholders and well-wishers for their continuous confidence, trust, and support to the brand.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank receives accolade from BB
Padma Bank launches automated chalan system at Motijheel branch
MBL opens 35 more new agent banking outlets
Uttara Bank gets certificate of appreciation from BB
Emirates in 2021:  A year of rebuilding
Digital BD: World’s 7th largest data Center eyes forex
Indian banks’ bad loans may soar to 9.5pc by Sept ‘22
NBR to accept tax returns till Jan 2 as deadline coincides weekend


Latest News
Bangladesh has sufficient vaccines for Covid19: Maleque
Tomal elected CRAB president, Biku GS
2 killed by seized bus being driven by ASI
Bangladesh lost to India in semifinal
Pro-AL Blue Panel sweeps DUTA polls
Sheikh Jamal emerge as group champions to reach quarterfinal
Mongla EPZ opens dormitory for female workers
Two people crushed under trains in city
45 injured in BNP-AL clash in Sirajganj
Movement to continue until govt falls: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s transition from LIBOR to RFR
COVID variant 'tsunami' as world cases hit record
SSC pass rate 93.58%, 1,83,340 get GPA-5
BHTPA allots lands to 21 organisations for three parks
Hong Kong pro-democracy news site closed after raid, arrests
New COVID cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Establishing climate-smart health surveillance system
Cabinet body okays 660 MW RLNG Power Plant
Education sector in Mujib Borsho
Why do people use abusive words?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft