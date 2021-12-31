

Ispahani Mirzapore wins best tea brand award

The event was organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum in partnership with Nielsen IQ, says a press release. On this occasion, a grand ceremony was held at 'Le Méridien Dhaka 'on Wednesday.

The survey was performed under the 'Winning Brands,' a world renowned brand research model of Nielsen IQ. This year, seven thousand six hundred consumers participated in this survey where Ispahani Mirzapore wins as 'The Most Loved Brand's pot by consumers.

Notably, Ispahani Mirzapore is the most popular tea brand of Ispahani Tea Ltd. Blender's Choice Premium Tea and Zareen Premium Tea are also the two well-appreciated tea brands from Ispahani Tea Ltd.

S M Didarul Hasan, Deputy General Manager of Marketing received the awards on behalf of Ispahani Group along with the other officials from marketing department.

In this joyful moment, Ispahani Mirzapore Tea would like to take this opportunity to convey sincere thanks to all consumers, customers, stakeholders and well-wishers for their continuous confidence, trust, and support to the brand.









Ispahani Mirzapore won the 'Best Hot Beverage Brand (Tea) Award 2021'for the seventh consecutive years. Along with this, it won the second top spot in the 'Overall Best Brand' category among all local and multinational brands inthe 'Best Brand Award 2021'.The event was organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum in partnership with Nielsen IQ, says a press release. On this occasion, a grand ceremony was held at 'Le Méridien Dhaka 'on Wednesday.The survey was performed under the 'Winning Brands,' a world renowned brand research model of Nielsen IQ. This year, seven thousand six hundred consumers participated in this survey where Ispahani Mirzapore wins as 'The Most Loved Brand's pot by consumers.Notably, Ispahani Mirzapore is the most popular tea brand of Ispahani Tea Ltd. Blender's Choice Premium Tea and Zareen Premium Tea are also the two well-appreciated tea brands from Ispahani Tea Ltd.S M Didarul Hasan, Deputy General Manager of Marketing received the awards on behalf of Ispahani Group along with the other officials from marketing department.In this joyful moment, Ispahani Mirzapore Tea would like to take this opportunity to convey sincere thanks to all consumers, customers, stakeholders and well-wishers for their continuous confidence, trust, and support to the brand.