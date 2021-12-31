Video
Minister-MyOne Group wins Sheikh Hasina Youth Award

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

Minister-MyOne Group Chairman MA Razzak Khan Raj receiving 'Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2020' at an event attended by Foreign Minister Mohammad Abdul Momen (2nd from right) and Youth and Sports State Minister Md Zahid Ahsan Russel (3rd from right) at a city hotel on Thursday.

Minister-MyOne Group, a popular brand of domestic electronics brand, won the 'Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2020' under 'Dhaka OIC Youth Capital 2020' in the regional campaign category.
The award was received by the Minister-MyOne Group Chairman MA Razzak Khan Raj at an event attended by Foreign Minister Mohammad Abdul Momen and Youth and Sports State Minister Md Zahid Ahsan Russel at a city hotel on Thursday.
The award ceremony of 'Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2020' under 'Dhaka OIC Youth Capital 2020' was held on Thursday for the first time to recognize the unique humanitarian contribution of Bangladesh and global youth nationally and internationally in the critical time of Corona.
Through this award, the Ministry of Youth and Sports awarded prizes and honors to a total of 100 individuals in 10 different categories in team and individually.
The title competition was planned to recognize the contributions made by our government and the youth of Bangladesh and the world during the ongoing corona crisis.
Under the initiative of Youth and Sports Ministry and in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Welfare and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this competition titled 'Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2020' was planned for the first time under 'Dhaka OIC Youth Capital 2020'.
Minister Fridge was also named the country's best refrigerator brand in a glittering ceremony at a five-star hotel in the capital on Wednesday (December 29, 2021). For the first time, they have won the 3rd place for the best refrigerator brand in the 'Best Brand Award-2021'.


