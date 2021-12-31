Video
Friday, 31 December, 2021, 12:39 AM
‘Insurance sector lags behind due to lack of transparency’

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

The country's insurance sector made little headway compared with other financial sectors due to lack of transparency, regulatory supervision and product diversification, experts said at webinar.
Inadequate policy support of the government has also stunted the sectoral growth, they said adding that the role of insurance in managing risks in an economy cannot be overemphasized.
At the ground level, insurance safeguards households and businesses from a myriad of risks while from a wider perspectives it reduces the financial burden on a government and creates a stable environment in which businesses can succeed. Unfortunately, neither the insurance sector in Bangladesh is as mature as other sector of the country's financial system, nor it is growing in line with the national output growth, according to a research by EBL Securities, a subsidiary of Eastern Bank Limited.
The insurance penetration in Bangladesh in relation to GDP declined to 0.40 per cent in 2020 from 0.49 per cent a year ago, according to a survey by Swiss Re Institute. This very low insurance coverage means that the vast majority of the country's people stay uninsured.
According Md Main Uddin, chairman of banking and insurance department of Dhaka University, the development of the insurance sector compared with other sectors in the economy is negligible for reasons such as lack of good governance, accountability, awareness, product diversification and government policy support.
The insurance sector in Bangladesh has an enormous potential but it needs strong government support coupled with coordinated efforts from the stakeholders, he said.
Experts said insurance companies should establish good governance in their operation, in one hand and should diversify products on the basis of regular market surveys to offer right products to customers on the other.
Besides, the country should not have so many insurance companies which is now creating anomalies.  According to industry people, similar nature of products offered by different companies has tied them to a same set of target-client base, which is also a problem.
People are highly reluctant to buy insurance policies unless there are any regulatory binding or there is an extreme necessity, they said. There should be strong punitive measures against failures of claim settlement, Md Main Uddin said.
Bangladesh government issued Bangladesh Insurance Order, 1972 in May that year and appointed custodians of domestic and foreign companies by issuing Bangladesh Insurance (Nationalisation) Order with a view to developing the country's insurance business.
It also set up Sadharan Bima Corporation for general purposes and Jiban Bima Corporation for life insurance in 1073. The government allowed the private sector to operate in all areas of insurance for the first time in 1984. At present 78 insurance companies including 46 general insurance and 33 life insurance companies are operating in the country.
Life insurance constitutes 73.5 per cent and non-life insurance 26.5 per cent of the country's insurance market. The crowding of many insurance companies has thus created an unhealthy competition and malpractices.
Managing director and CEO of Sena Kalyan Insurance Company Shafique Shamim said the country's insurance sector has been grappling with an image crisis that needs to be removed by ensuring transparency and accountability.
Moreover, low-performing companies need to be either merged with better companies or push them to improve their performance, Shafique said.


