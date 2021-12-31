Agri Minister wants reducing dependency of fruit imports

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque on Thursday urged the agricultural scientists to be more active in discovering different crop and fruit varieties so that the country can reduce its dependency on importing fruits.

"The crop scientists and researchers should to be more active in this regard as the country can produce different types of exotic fruits to reduce its dependency on importing fruits," he said while speaking at a review meeting on progress of the annual development programme at the ministry's conference room here.

"We have to reduce import dependency by innovating different types of fruits which are suitable for the country," he added. Drawing attention of the project directors of different projects of the ministry, Dr Razzaque said the project money should be spent with transparency as the government money ultimately belongs to the people.

Regarding the food production, he said since country's population has been increasing so the country's food production should to be enhanced according to assessing net demand of the food. During 2021-22 fiscal year, the minister said the project implementation progress rate by the agriculture ministry is 24 percent while the national average is 18.60 percent as the agriculture ministry has been implementing a total of 70 projects with a net allocation of Taka 2,918 crore.

Additional Secretaries of the Agriculture Ministry Dr M Abdur Rauf, Kamalaranjan Das, Hasanuzzaman Kallol, Wahida Akhter, Balai Krishna Hajra, other senior officials, different organization chiefs and project directors, among others, attended the meeting. Senior Secretary to the Agriculture Ministry M Meshbahul Islam moderated the function. -BSS



















