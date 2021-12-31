Bangladesh boys concede defeat to India in semi-final



Meherob Hasan strikes in his first over on Wednesday to claim the wicket of Nishant Sindhu of India during the semi-final of the ICC Under-19 Asia Cup at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE. photo: ACC

Winning the toss Bangladesh invited India to bat first and restricted on 243 for eight after sharp bowling spells. Indian openers had to struggle to find gaps against planned bowling and fielding action of Bangladesh and managed to score 31 runs for one wicket from initial powerplay overs.

Harnoor Singh was the first Indian batter to depart scoring 15 runs while his opening partner Angkrish Raghuvanshi collected 16. Boys in Blue started to lose wicket at regular intervals except one-down batter Shaikh Rasheed, who remained unbeaten till the last delivery writing 90 runs next to his name facing 108 balls. He articulated his royal innings with three boundaries and one over boundary. The 2nd best Indian score came from the bat of 10th batter Vicky Ostwal, who gathered 28 runs.

Besides, skipper Yash Dhull batted for 26 and Raj Bawa got out on 23.

Tigers' skipper Rakibul Hasan was the leading wicket taker with three scalps for 41 runs while Tanzim Sakib, Naimur Rohman, SM Meherob and Ariful Islam shared one wicket apiece.

Bangladesh in reply, had been very shaky with the bat and hardly a batter showed resistance against Indian bowlers but Ariful, who missed a fifty for eight runs. All Bangladesh star performers failed to take responsibility. Opener Mahfijul Islam scored 26 runs, Prantik Nowrose Nabil departed for three, Aich Mollah had gone for a duck and Md. Fahim assembled five as Bangladesh were bowled out for 140 runs sustaining 38.2 overs.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Bawa and Ostwal took two wickets each while Nishant Sindhu and Kaushal Tambe shared the rest two wickets between them.

India will take on Sri Lanka in the final of the event today.









