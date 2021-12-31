Video
SAFF U-19 Champions

Bashundhara Group accords reception to Women booters

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Sports Desk

Bashundhara Group, the largest business conglomerate of the country, accorded a reception to Bangladesh U-19 women's national football team at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB, Hall-2, Pushpoguchcho) in the capital on Thursday.
Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, who is one of the prominent sports organisers of the country, handed over the crests and Tk 1 lakh to each member of the winning team as the chief guest of the programme.
"I congratulate Bangladesh U-19 Women's football team who brought a big victory for our country. Sorry to hear that BFF need to loan Tk 30,000 off one lakh to run the camp for the women. This amount isn't enough to make a team champions. I think a team needs at least Tk one crore now, needs big sponsorships to become champions in a tournament. Today, I promise I will stay with the team," Bashundhara Group MD Sayem Sobhan said.
The hosts Bangladesh defended the SAFF U-19 title beating India by 1-0 goal in the final at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Sepoy Mustofa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka on December 22.
The home side earlier started their campaign in the tournament with a goalless draw against Nepal but returned on the track with a 6-0 win over Bhutan. They continued the winning streak by crushing India and Sri Lanka 1-0 and 12-0 goals respectively in the remaining group matches to finish the league stage on top. The hosts scored a total of 20 goals and kept the clean sheets in all matches of the tournament.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh secured the title of the maiden edition of the meet in 2018 when they defeated Nepal by a 1-0 goal in the final in the Maldives.


