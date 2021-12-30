Video
Sexual harassment: Holy Family teacher arrested

Published : Thursday, 30 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested ASM Salauddin Chowdhury, an associate professor at Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College, on the charges of sexually harassing a student.
The student filed a case with Ramna Police in Dhaka on Tuesday, leading to the 38-year-old teacher's arrest in the capital on Wednesday, said ANM Imran Khan, a RAB spokesman.
The final-year student had filed a general diary against the pharmacology department professor at Uttara West Police Station a week ago.
She alleged that the teacher gave her indecent proposals via Messenger, and when she rejected the advances, the teacher threatened not to let her pass the examinations.
He allegedly took Tk 20,000 from the student for private tutoring. When he called the student to his home for the lessons, she never agreed, the student said in the case.
She alleged that Salauddin did not give her pass marks twice because she did not agree to go to his home.
The student also alleged
that the college authorities tried to ignore her complaint when she filed one .
    -bdnews24.com



