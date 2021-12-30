Video
Talks On EC Formation

BNP won’t join dialogue with President: Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 30 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Staff Correspondent

BNP will not join the dialogue with President Abdul Hamid over the formation of the next Election Commission (EC).
BNP Secretary General Fakrul Islam Alamgir said this in a press release on Wednesday.
He said, "The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Standing Committee, the party's highest policy-making forum, on Monday."
Fakrul Islam said the President himself said he
had no power to change anything. Therefore, the dialogue of the political parties with the President will not play any role in changing the polling environment of the country.
The BNP will not participate in any such meaningless dialogue, he said.
Before formation of the last two election commissions, the registered political parties took part and gave their views to the President.
But the initiatives failed because the Awami League government was in power during the election period, said BNP Secretary General.
That's why, in the current political context of Bangladesh, without forming a neutral government during elections and ensuring the constitutional right of a neutral administration dialogue on the formation of an EC is just a waste of time, he noted.
Two consecutive ECs have failed miserably to institutionalize democracy, said the BNP Secretary General, adding that the government used the state apparatus illegally.
But the EC did not take any action against it. The failure and incompetence of the Election Commission has destroyed the electoral system of the country.
As the Election Commission has become a party organization of Awami League, the voting right of the people will not be restored in the country, he added.
In fact, The Awami League government closed all ways to restore democracy by repealing the provision of caretaker government and enforcing the provision of elections under the party government, BNP leader alleged in the press release.
Fakhrul Islam said in the political context of Bangladesh, the EC will never be able to hold free, fair and neutral elections unless a non-partisan government is formed.


