Delhi ‘yellow alert’ to continue; No fresh Covid restrictions

NEW DELHI, Dec 29: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday in a meeting decided not to impose any fresh restrictions in the national capital in view of the steadily rising number of Covid cases and fears of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus.

It was decided that the "yellow alert" of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will continue for some time. A decision on further restrictions will be taken in the next DDMA meeting, after monitoring bed occupancy in hospitals.

The virtual review meeting of the DDMA was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and was attended by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and several experts.

The colour-coded action plan determines levels of restrictions in activities based on three parameters - the test positivity rate of Covid cases, cumulative active cases, and occupancy of oxygen beds in hospitals. Restrictions have been classified under Yellow, Amber, Orange, and Red alerts. While Yellow is the lowest level of alert, Red is the highest, which will bring the city under a complete lockdown. -NDTV









