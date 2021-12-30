Covid: Nearly 500 new cases recorded, highest in 11 weeks

Bangladesh has registered 495 new Covid-19 cases in a day, the highest since Oct 13, taking the total caseload to 1,584,518.

The death toll rose to 28,063 as another fatality was reported in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 425 infections.

Nationwide, another 372 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,548,416.

As many as 20,914

samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.37 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.72 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.

Globally, over 282.88 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.41 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

-bdnews24.com








