Home Front Page

Attack On Police Box

JMB commander arrested in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 30 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 29: The Counter Terrorism Unit of Chattogram Metropolitan Police arrested Mohammad Selim, 33, the military commander of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in connection with the bombing at 2 No Gate police box in the port city.
He was arrested from the Banglabazar area of Port Link Road under Akbar Shah police station at 4 am on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner of Counter
Terrorism Farooq-ul-Haq confirmed the matter.
He said Selim was the commander of the new JMB military wing and the mastermind of the attack on the police box.
Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Counter Terrorism Unit sought a five-day remand by appearing in court on Wednesday after the arrest. Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mehnaz Rahman's court granted one-day remand after the hearing. Selim is the son of Abu Taleb of Tulatli village in Lohagara upazila.
2 No Gate traffic police box was attacked on February 28 last year. At that time, Traffic Sergeant Mohammad Arafat and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohammad Alauddin were burnt at the spot. Three other pedestrians were also injured.
Traffic Police Inspector Anil Bikash Chakma filed a case with the Panchlaish police station under the Explosives Act. The case was later handed over to the CMP Counter Terrorism Unit for investigation.


