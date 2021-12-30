

Why do people use abusive words?



The gentleman was stunned to hear this. No more words came out of his mouth. He could not even imagine the subject with which the rickshaw puller compared him. It may be a question of whether a human being can be compared to a human organ called 'Puppy'. But when we get angry, we compare people with many vulgar things. In many cultures that are known as slangs or slang language.



Obscenities mean slang, informal words or verbal violence. According to experts, almost every language in the world has some words that are used as slang words. A lot of researches, books, articles were written on slang language or swearing. The use of profanity has not diminished even in the excellence of language and civilization. Regardless of men, women, educated and uneducated, rich or poor some of us always hear and see infliction of the use of slang language.



It is said that the invention of language is a unique invention for mankind. The use of language has given human beings superiority over other animals. People have been able to communicate with each other by using language. Social relations have developed between people due to the exchange of views on various issues. By social relations, they have formed groups, societies, organizations and states. The contribution of language in the development of human civilization is undeniable. Scholars believe that human civilization could not have flourished without the discovery of language. By using language, many people became famous, ethnically advanced. Language is the main tool of human beings which they have used to express themselves, keep their invaluable thoughts and has earned the title of celebrity.



According to linguists, there are currently more than 7,000 languages spoken in the world. There is a difference of opinion among linguists as to how so many languages came into being or how languages evolved. Everyone has explained the subject in the light of their philosophy, thoughts and beliefs. The main driving force of language is words. The combination of different words improves the language.



From the beginning of language creation till now, through various evolutionary processes, the order of excellence and classification of languages has taken place. The addition of new words has played an effective role in this. Just as excellent words have been inserted into a language, so too have substandard words, which are used in a bad or obscene way in different cultures. Scholars say that these words are used as insults to the issues that are looked down upon in a society or culture or the issues that the people of the society do not feel comfortable discussing. In other words, people impose a kind of 'taboo' on these words or sentences. So these words are used to insult someone.



There are some taboo words in different languages that are used as swear words. Swearing causes adverse reactions in people. However, experts say that abusive language is culture-dependent, not language-dependent. That is why the type of these abusive words vary from society, place and time. Experts opined that the use of slang language reflects positive and negative social relationships.



There are some words in Bengali which are considered abusive. Many also use foreign words as insults. It should be noted that people of all classes, high and low, educated and uneducated, use more or less abusive language. Different types of slang words are used based on personality, class, place and time. The slang of the upper and lower classes of society, educated and uneducated people is often different.



There is also a lot of analysis about why people use abusive words. According to a BBC report, people get a kind of happiness by abusing others. According to many people, swearing is one of the most effective means of expressing one's anger. When people are angry with someone, they lighten the mind by calming down or alleviating the emotional tension by using abusive words. In this case, abuse works like medicine. Again, many say that abuse is the weapon of unable people. When a person does not get along with others in physical or intellectual strength, then he or she uses bad language or slang to insult his/ her counterpart.



However, there is a lot of dissatisfaction in the educated circles of society with the use of abusive words. Some people think that abusive words should be banned by law. Some people think that swearing destroys the beauty and sanctity of language. So it should be cut from the language. Swearing certainly causes adverse reactions in society, but the thing to think about is that people have become very civilized, civilization has come to today's condition by thinking a lot. But it was not possible to eradicate the abusive words. However, new abusive words or slang have been created.



Thus, it can be said that the necessary aspect of slang or abusive words has kept those alive. If there was no abuse, the biggest loss would be that the physical commotion or physical conflict between the people would increase manifold. People used to jump on each other as they could not express their anger through language or expression. The work that was done easily through swearing will have to be done with sticks. The chaos would have multiplied several times.



However, there are numerous instances where abuse is often the cause of chaos, physical assault and turmoil. Because of the obscenity in the swearing, many are inclined to avoid them. But experts believe that there is no way to ignore the sociology and psychology that lies in abusive language.

Dr Matiur Rahman, Research Consultant, Human Development Research Center (HDRC), Dhaka













There is an old gentleman in the area where I live. I knew that he was a powerful officer in his servicing life. After retirement, he tries to apply some of that power to different places. Arguing with rickshaw pullers over rent is one of his routines to show power. I saw that one day an intense argument was going on with a rickshaw puller over rent in front of his house. It was summertime. The rickshaw puller was restlessly soaked in sweat. The problem is with paying less or more rent. The gentleman threatened the rickshaw puller in various ways and at one stage, he asked him "Scoundrel, do you know who I am?" The rickshaw puller immediately replied, "Yes, I know, you are my puppy".The gentleman was stunned to hear this. No more words came out of his mouth. He could not even imagine the subject with which the rickshaw puller compared him. It may be a question of whether a human being can be compared to a human organ called 'Puppy'. But when we get angry, we compare people with many vulgar things. In many cultures that are known as slangs or slang language.Obscenities mean slang, informal words or verbal violence. According to experts, almost every language in the world has some words that are used as slang words. A lot of researches, books, articles were written on slang language or swearing. The use of profanity has not diminished even in the excellence of language and civilization. Regardless of men, women, educated and uneducated, rich or poor some of us always hear and see infliction of the use of slang language.It is said that the invention of language is a unique invention for mankind. The use of language has given human beings superiority over other animals. People have been able to communicate with each other by using language. Social relations have developed between people due to the exchange of views on various issues. By social relations, they have formed groups, societies, organizations and states. The contribution of language in the development of human civilization is undeniable. Scholars believe that human civilization could not have flourished without the discovery of language. By using language, many people became famous, ethnically advanced. Language is the main tool of human beings which they have used to express themselves, keep their invaluable thoughts and has earned the title of celebrity.According to linguists, there are currently more than 7,000 languages spoken in the world. There is a difference of opinion among linguists as to how so many languages came into being or how languages evolved. Everyone has explained the subject in the light of their philosophy, thoughts and beliefs. The main driving force of language is words. The combination of different words improves the language.From the beginning of language creation till now, through various evolutionary processes, the order of excellence and classification of languages has taken place. The addition of new words has played an effective role in this. Just as excellent words have been inserted into a language, so too have substandard words, which are used in a bad or obscene way in different cultures. Scholars say that these words are used as insults to the issues that are looked down upon in a society or culture or the issues that the people of the society do not feel comfortable discussing. In other words, people impose a kind of 'taboo' on these words or sentences. So these words are used to insult someone.There are some taboo words in different languages that are used as swear words. Swearing causes adverse reactions in people. However, experts say that abusive language is culture-dependent, not language-dependent. That is why the type of these abusive words vary from society, place and time. Experts opined that the use of slang language reflects positive and negative social relationships.There are some words in Bengali which are considered abusive. Many also use foreign words as insults. It should be noted that people of all classes, high and low, educated and uneducated, use more or less abusive language. Different types of slang words are used based on personality, class, place and time. The slang of the upper and lower classes of society, educated and uneducated people is often different.There is also a lot of analysis about why people use abusive words. According to a BBC report, people get a kind of happiness by abusing others. According to many people, swearing is one of the most effective means of expressing one's anger. When people are angry with someone, they lighten the mind by calming down or alleviating the emotional tension by using abusive words. In this case, abuse works like medicine. Again, many say that abuse is the weapon of unable people. When a person does not get along with others in physical or intellectual strength, then he or she uses bad language or slang to insult his/ her counterpart.However, there is a lot of dissatisfaction in the educated circles of society with the use of abusive words. Some people think that abusive words should be banned by law. Some people think that swearing destroys the beauty and sanctity of language. So it should be cut from the language. Swearing certainly causes adverse reactions in society, but the thing to think about is that people have become very civilized, civilization has come to today's condition by thinking a lot. But it was not possible to eradicate the abusive words. However, new abusive words or slang have been created.Thus, it can be said that the necessary aspect of slang or abusive words has kept those alive. If there was no abuse, the biggest loss would be that the physical commotion or physical conflict between the people would increase manifold. People used to jump on each other as they could not express their anger through language or expression. The work that was done easily through swearing will have to be done with sticks. The chaos would have multiplied several times.However, there are numerous instances where abuse is often the cause of chaos, physical assault and turmoil. Because of the obscenity in the swearing, many are inclined to avoid them. But experts believe that there is no way to ignore the sociology and psychology that lies in abusive language.Dr Matiur Rahman, Research Consultant, Human Development Research Center (HDRC), Dhaka