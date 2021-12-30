Welding mechanic killed in Dinajpur explosion

DINAJPUR, Dec 29: A mechanic was killed in explosion while welding a drum in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday at 2 pm.

The deceased was identified as Swapen Chandra Ray, 51, son of late Khagendra Nath of Kalikapur Upazila.

The incidence took place at Ramdubi Haat in No. 2 Sundarban Union.

Witnesses said Swapen became wounded seriously due to the explosion, and he died on the way to M. Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur.

Officer-in-Charge (Inquiry) of Kotwali Police Station Asaduzzaman confirmed the information. The body has been handed over to his family, he added.