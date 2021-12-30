Video
750 ethnic women get health safety tools at Dhamoirhat

Published : Thursday, 30 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Our Correspondent

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Dec 29: Health safety instruments were distributed among 750 ethnic women in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
In order to assist them in facing Covid-19 situation, the health safety tools were provided under Resilience to Economic Volatility of Indigenous & Vulnerable Population through Empowerment project. It was arranged by Association for Rural Cooperation (ARCO)-Naogaon.
The distribution function held on the premises of MM College in Dhamoirhat was attended by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Gonopoti Ray as chief guest.
Each woman got a bucket of 20 litre water, tape, tank and sitting tool.
Among others, ARCO Project Officer Anika Bushara and Upazila Officer Jayanti Rani were present at the distribution programme.


