Two more die of corona at RMCH

RAJSHAHI, Dec 29: Another two people died in Covid-19 Ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours from Tuesday 9 am to Wednesday 9 am.

Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of the hospital confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said the deceased were from Rajshahi and Kushtia districts, and they both died with the symptoms of Covid-19.

Some 28 were undergoing treatment against 104-bed capacity of the RMCH till Wednesday morning, he added.







