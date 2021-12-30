Boat campaign office demolished at Bagmara

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Dec 29: On charge of violating electoral code of conduct, a 'boat symbol' office was demolished by local administration in Bagmara Upazila of the district.

Bagmara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Faruk Sufian conducted the demolition operation. According to the UNO, erecting the boat symbol campaign office, Section 12 of the Union Parishad Election Rules 2016 has been breached. The disciplinary operation was conducted in Naradash and Gabindapara unions of the upazila on Tuesday at 11am.

Golam Sarwar Abul, general secretary of Upazila Awami League, a boat candidate of Nardash Union, broke the election rule and lost his fourth campaign office.

One election office of independent candidate of Gabindapara Union was also demolished as he erected more than three offices.

Golam Sarwar Abul complained his office was demolished without any prior notice. The boat and the poster with the picture of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were also trampled.

UNO said, according to Section 12 of the Union Parishad Election Rules 2016, it was not legal for any chairman candidate to have more than three election campaign offices. "We are only conducting operation to demolish illegal offices." He denied the allegation of trampling the boat and posters with pictures of PM Sheikh Hasina.

