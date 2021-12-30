Cold-hit poor people get blankets in 4 dists



Blankets being distributed among cold-hit people at Bijoynagar on Wednesday. photo: observer

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Over 500 poor and helpless families got blankets in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The blankets were distributed under the initiative of Haji Mahmuzzaman Foundation in Islampur Village of the upazila.

The distribution function was presided over by Md Riaz Uddin Rubel, advisor of the foundation. Among others, it was attended by General Secretary of the local press club Md Ziadul Haque, Awami League Organizing Secretary Ijazur Rahman Rakib, Swechchhasebak League leader Jewel Bhuiyan, Juba Dal leaders Hasan Bhuiya and Roshan Mia.

KOYRA, KHULNA: Blankets were distributed among madrasa students and 300 people of seven union in Koyra Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The distribution was made by DM Ikhtiyar Uddin Hiro as chief guest at a function held on Oratala Hafizia Madrasa premises at Koyra Sadar Union.

The blanket distribution was initiated by General Secretary (GS) of Health and Population Affairs of Khulna District Awami League (AL) Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shahidullah and Office Secretary of Central Committee of Bangladesh Medical Association Prof. Dr. Sheikh Mohammad Shahidullah.

Among others, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Animesh Biswas, Officer-in-Charge Md Rabiul Hossain, Acting GS of Upazila AL Nishit Rajan Mistry, Vice-President of Press Club Sheikh Moniruzzaman Monu, GS of Upazila Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Parishad Dhiraj Kumar Roy, GS of Madrasa Steering Committee Alhaj Mujibur Rahman, and Labour League leader Mehedi Hasan Liton were present.

NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR: Blankets were distributed among 256 cold-hit people in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Local non-government organisation 'Islamic Relief Bangladesh' arranged the distribution programme on Mahmudpur Union Parishad premises in the afternoon.

Nawabganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Ataur Rahman was present as chief guest while, among others, UP chairman Md Rahim Badsha, newly elected UP Chairman Hasan Mohammad Salauddin Masum, Upazila Mahila Awami League Convenor Hosneara Baby, organisation member Md Nazmul Haque, Md Saiful Islam, and Ahsan Habib were present at the programme.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: As gifts from the Prime Minister, blankets and masks were distributed among 30 orphans of a madrasa in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Tuesday at 1 pm.

These blankets and masks were handed over to UNO through the Ministry of Relief and Disaster Management. Kaptai UNO Muntasir Jahan made the distribution.

Upazila Social Welfare Services Officer Nazmul Hasan, Women Affairs Officer Rini Chakma, Information Service Officer Tahmina Sultana, Kaptai Press Club President Md Kabir Hossain, Madrasa Imam Abdul Kuddus, and President of Mosque Committee Mohammad Ali Zinna were present at the distribution function.













