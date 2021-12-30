Indebted businessman kills self at Baraigram  

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Dec 29: An indebted shoe businessman committed suicide by hanging from a tree in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday at around 8 pm.

Deceased was identified as Belal Hossain, 52, a dweller of Mahishdanga Village of Bonpara Municipality.

According to locals, Belal Hossain came from Cumilla a long time back and started living near the house of his father-in-law. He would run a shoe-sandal shop in Bonpara Bazar. Due to business related problems he became indebted of huge money. Also a family quarrel was created with his wife due to living in hardship. He turned frustrated. That is why he got hanged from the tree beside his house with a rope wrapped around his throat. Later he was rescued by relatives and brought to a local clinic, where on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Sub-Inspector Bonpara Police Inquiry Centre Jahidul Islam confirmed the incident. He said the body has been sent to morgue for an autopsy report.









