140 FFs honoured in Gopalganj



Freedom fighters were accorded reception in Gopalganj Town on Wednesday to mark the Mujib Barsho and Golden Jubilee of Independence. photo: observer

The reception was arranged by Sheikh Moni Smriti Parishad on the occasion of Golden Jubilee of Independence and Mujib Barsho.

FFs were accorded the reception by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Overall) Md Iliasur Rahman at a function held in the conference hall of Muktijoddha Complex as chief guest.

Gopalganj Zila Parishad Chairman and President of district Awami League (AL) FF Chowdhury Emdadul Haq presided over the reception programme.

Additional Superintendent of Police Abdur Rahman, district AL Vice-President FF Sikdar Noor Mohammad Dulu, upazila AL General Secretary Md Rafiqul Islam Mintu, ex-commander of Muktijoddha Command Badruddoja Badar, and President of Sheikh Moni Smriti Parishad Gazi Tushar Ahmed Bagha spoke.







