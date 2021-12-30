Councillor raises vote-rigging allegation at Teknaf

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR, Dec 29: A vote-rigging allegation was made by an independent councillor candidate contesting Teknaf Municipality election on Monday evening.

Councillor candidate Md Hasan of Ward No. 4 of the municipality came up with the vote-rigging allegation at a press conference held in his own area.

He said the vote tricking was made through the EVM machine. A letter has been sent to upazila nirbahi officer, returning officer and district election officer in this connection, he told the press conference.









