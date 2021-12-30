Housing project for poor FFs on in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Dec 29: The construction of Bir Nibash, a housing project for 60 poor and insolvent freedom fighters (FFs) in Sadar Upazila of the district is making progress.

The housing has been undertaken by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.

Project Director (PD) and Joint Secretary Idris Siddique inspected the project recently. He expressed his satisfaction seeing the progress of construction and quality.

PD said, on the occasion of Mujib Barsho and Golden Jubilee of the independence, the housing project is being implemented to ensure their quality shelter.

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Bashir Ahmed said, 12 houses have been constructed and 48 ones are being built at a cost of Tk 14.10 lakh per house.











