A pedestrian walks past a New Year's decoration in front of the Kropotkinskaya metro station in Moscow on December 29, 2021. Welcome to the pandemic's "junior year," to adopt the darkly comic term that went viral on Twitter this fall. It looks like 2022 is destined to be the third year in a row that's marked by fear and confusion, positive tests and near misses - and a resounding feeling of failure. photo : AFP